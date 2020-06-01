Japan’s Sinanen to join South Korean 90,000-kw onshore wind power project

01, Jun. 2020

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash

SEOUL, NNA - Sinanen Holdings Co., a Japanese energy company, will participate in an onshore wind power project in South Korea as it seeks growth outside Japan.

Sinanen Holdings has already acquired a 65.3 percent stake through its subsidiary Shinanen Co. in South Korea’s Bellsion Power Co., the company said in a press release last Friday.

Construction of its first large-scale onshore wind power project is expected to start within this year in Jeollanam-do to have about 90,000-kilowatt output capacity. The total cost of the project is 260 billion won ($212 million).

Commercial operations are scheduled to commence in the second half of 2021 and electricity has already been contracted to be sold to a local power company at a long-term fixed price, a Sinanen spokeswoman told NNA on Monday.

Under the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) policy in South Korea, power producers are obligated to supply a certain proportion of total power generated through renewable energy.

Sinanen Holdings, which offers a wide range of energies including petroleum, gas and electricity and provides a solution business, sees the renewable energy business overseas as one of the key areas for growth and plans to look for further opportunities in South Korea.

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
