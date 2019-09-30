New firms’ registered capital up 34 percent in nine months

HANOI,VNA - Close to 102,300 new enterprises were established in the first nine months of this year with a combined registered capital exceeding 1.29 quadrillion VND (55.47 billion USD), up 5.9 percent and 34 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

The average registered capital per new firm hit a new record high, mounting to 12.6 billion VND (nearly 542,900 USD), according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Agency for Business Registration.

The new firms registered to employ around 929,800 workers, up 13.4 percent year-on-year.

Already-operational firms also registered to add about 1.73 quadrillion VND to their capital, bring total capital injected to the economy over the period to more than 3.02 quadrillion VND.

The agency said there were 27,600 businesses returning to operations, a year-on-year increase of 20.5 percent. - VNA