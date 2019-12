KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. opened a store Friday in the southernmost Malaysian state of Johor, marking its first foothold outside the greater capital area.

The Taman Sutera shop is the 71st since the first FamilyMart opened in Malaysia in 2016. The company and QL Resources Berhad, its local partner, aim to raise the number of stores to 300 by 2021.