Hitachi starts shipping 130 cars for 25 trains to Bangkok Red Lines

Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. starts shipping cars for Thailand’s Red Line metropolitan railway project. (Photo courtesy of Hitachi Ltd.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. has shipped the first batch of 130 cars for 25 trains it has been manufacturing for the metropolitan Red Line project under development in greater Bangkok by State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Ten cars for two trains have been built and shipped out from Hitachi’s Kasado Works in the western city of Kudamastu, Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan, Hitachi said in a press release on Wednesday. Shipment of all 130 cars will be completed by the end of June 2020.

The projected two Red Lines, originating at Bang Sue Central Station in the north of Bangkok, will stretch 26.4 kilometers northward and 14.6 kilometers westward, respectively. The North Line has been built using official loans from the Japanese government and the West Line has been funded by the Thai government itself.

In March 2016, Hitachi received an order for rolling stock from the SRT jointly with two other Japanese firms, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and major trading house Sumitomo Corp. Under the contract, Hitachi is to deliver 130 cars. The first shipment – for a train of six cars and another of four – is due to arrive in Thailand in October and will be put to trial runs starting in January 2020.