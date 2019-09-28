Trader Sojitz collaborates with Indonesian startup to launch shopping payment services on taxi

Taxi passengers can shop via a tablet PC on the back of car seat with Traxia Mobility Service launched by PT Digitalinstincts Teknologi, a local information technology startup that works with Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. (Photo courtesy of Digitalinstincts Teknologi)

JAKARTA, NNA – PT Digitalinstincts Teknologi, a local information technology startup that works with Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp., has launched a pilot project designed to link car passengers with shopping, conferencing and payment services during traffic jams.

The project called Traxia Mobility Service will apply cloud computing technology to tablet PCs on the backs of car seats. That way, passengers sitting in some of Jakarta’s infamous traffic jams can use the tablets to shop or make conference calls – especially if late for a physical meeting. The technology would support all types of payment for purchases, startup CEO Kenny Marchel told NNA.

Companies with services targeting passengers can post advertisements on tablets equipped to track passengers’ gaze during ad playbacks and grasp their gender, age as well as reactions to ads. Drivers can receive income from part of ad fees while passengers may get discounted taxi fares.

Traxia further uses artificial intelligence technology to predict passenger interaction with the media they might access while in a car. The service also could create income opportunities for ride-hailing service drivers and companies that are connected to the tablets.

Sojitz said in 2016 it had formed a capital and business alliance with Digitalinstincts Teknologi, or DIT for short, to work together on developing and promoting the internet of things in Asia, starting with Indonesia.

The tie-up marked its first “foray into the overseas IoT market”, Sojitz said in a statement that year. The two firms had worked since 2015 on insurance, rental car and construction equipment-related services in Indonesia, the statement said.

DIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesian telecom carrier PT Telekomunikasi Selular, or Telkomsel, to support Traxia as a wireless telecom service provider.

Ceppy Djakaria, a small and medium enterprise sales general manager with Telkomsel, told NNA it would support Traxia as it “has a service that might launch soon”.

DIT also plans to collaborate with PT Cashlez Worldwide Indonesia, a payment service, with an agreement to be signed possibly by next month.

Traxia will run the trial service through the end of November in the Kelapa Gading area of North Jakarta. Sponsors of the service could opt to extend it through yearend, Marchel said. Traxia will operate commercially from 2020.