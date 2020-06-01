Thailand, Philippines plan restriction easing, Myanmar extends preventive measures

The Government of Thailand is planning to lift all business and activity lockdowns on July 1 after making preparations for the reopening in June.

01, Jun. 2020

Photo by Minseok Kwak on Unsplash
HANOI, VNA - The Government of Thailand is planning to lift all business and activity lockdowns on July 1 after making preparations for the reopening in June.

Secretary-General of the National Security Council Gen. Somsak Rungsita said these include the removal of interprovincial travel restrictions as well as the end of emergency decree and curfew.

When the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations, issued on March 26, ends in late June, the ban on international travel will also be lifted.

The full reopening will come after the third phase of relaxation takes place in June.

The Thai Government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration on May 29 is set to finalise details on what businesses could resume and on what conditions under the third phase of relaxation in June.

The COVID-19 situation in Thailand has improved recently. This country has had four days without any new cases this month, while the infections confirmed over the last few days are imported cases.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte said key coronavirus lockdown measures in Manila capital will be lifted, aiming to resuscitate the economy after nearly three months of strict home quarantine.

He said on late May 28 that: "Remember that the entire nation is under quarantine," adding "let us move to the so-called 'new normal'.”

Most businesses will be allowed to re-open from June 1, and public tranport is to return in a limited form. Meanwhile, shopping malls in Manila have been open at a limited capacity for about two weeks.

However, schools, bars, dine-in restaurants and barber shops will all remain shuttered. Children and the elderly will have to stay home unless they are out getting essentials or headed to work.

Manila, home to some 12 million people, is the centre of the country's outbreak. It has endured one of the world's longest lockdowns, since mid-March.

In Myanmar, the country’s government on May 28 announced the extension of preventive measures until June 15, but it will not apply to the measures which have been lifted.

On the same day, the Health and Sports Ministry of Myanmar lifted the restriction of gathering of five or more persons under certain conditions. It also announced removing the restriction on four out of 10 townships in Yangon which have been put under the government's stay-at-home orders. - VNA

