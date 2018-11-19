Leasing firm Tokyo Century establishes investment arm in Singapore

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese leasing company Tokyo Century Corp. said Friday it will establish a wholly owned investment arm in Singapore as part of its global expansion.

The company will set up Tokyo Century Asia Ltd. with $75.15 million in capital later this month to oversee investment and related operations. The Tokyo-based firm has invested in Singapore-based ride-hailing operator Grab Taxi Holdings Pte. Ltd. and an electric money service unit of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group.

Tokyo Century sales in Asia are the firm’s largest by region, followed by those in the United States. Sales in East Asia and Southeast Asia have more than doubled over the four years to March 2018.