India to start lifting lockdown in phases from Monday

NEW DELHI, Kyodo - The Indian government said it will reopen economic activities in a phased manner from Monday with the number of coronavirus infections in the country topping 170,000.

The guidelines announced by the interior ministry on Saturday indicated that designated COVID-19 containment zones, including accompanying lockdowns, will remain in place until June 30.

Religious sites and places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen outside containment zones from June 8.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed nationwide and only be allowed to reopen after a further assessment of the situation in July.

The ministry also said that some business activity, including international flights, metro rail transport and theaters, will continue to be prohibited for some time.

India put in place nationwide lockdown restrictions on March 25. Since late April, the government has gradually eased some of its anti-virus measures.

As of Saturday, the health ministry confirmed 4,971 deaths from the coronavirus in India, with infections standing at 173,763. (Kyodo)