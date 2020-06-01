Trump moves to scrap Hong Kong special treatment, cuts ties with WHO

01, Jun. 2020

WASHINGTON, Kyodo - President Donald Trump said Friday his administration will take steps to revoke special treatment of Hong Kong over Beijing's perceived moves to erode the territory's freedoms, while cutting ties with what he calls the "China-centric" World Health Organization.

He also said he plans to sanction Chinese officials involved in curtailing Hong Kong's autonomy and block the entry to the United States of certain Chinese graduate students who are suspected of stealing intellectual property and technology on behalf of Beijing.

Combined file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo)
Combined file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo)

Trump's announcement, which came a day after the Chinese parliament approved a plan to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, is certain to inflame tensions between the United States and China that are already strained over the coronavirus outbreak and trade issues.

"Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous to warrant the special treatment that we have afforded the territory," Trump said at a press announcement, adding, "Therefore, I'm directing my administration to begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment."

Under China's "one country, two systems" policy, Hong Kong was promised it would enjoy the rights and freedoms of a semiautonomous region for 50 years following the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997.

In line with the framework, the United States under a 1992 law gives Hong Kong a special status separate from the rest of mainland China on matters including tariffs and visa issuance. The situation has been seen as fundamental to Hong Kong's role as an attractive investment destination and international financial hub.

But Trump said China has replaced this promised formula of "one country, two systems" with "one country, one system," by unilaterally imposing control over Hong Kong in the name of protecting national security.

Trump said his administration will review "the full range of agreements" the United States has with Hong Kong, ranging from the extradition treaty to export controls, with "few exceptions."

At the same press briefing, Trump blasted the WHO, which he has repeatedly criticized for serving as a Chinese "puppet" and pushing the country's "misinformation" about the coronavirus outbreak.

"China has total control over the World Health Organization," he said. "Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs."

Cutting off U.S. funding would deal a heavy blow to the WHO. The United States was the top contributor in 2018 and 2019, providing $893 million in total, or about 15 percent of the Geneva-based agency's funding.

Last week, Trump notified the WHO that he would permanently freeze U.S. funding of the U.N. agency and reconsider membership unless it committed to major reform within the next 30 days.

Facing a presidential election in November, Trump, who has seen criticism at home for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has increasingly shifted the blame to the WHO and China, where the virus was first detected late last year.

The president again alleged on Friday that China initially covered up the virus outbreak, which "allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic."

The president also said he will take steps to protect American investors from "hidden and undue risks associated with financing Chinese companies" through a study of different practices of Chinese companies listed on U.S. financial markets.

Despite his harsh rhetoric against China, Trump did not go so far as expressing a desire to scrap a partial trade agreement signed with China in January.

The trade agreement brought a temporary truce in a long-running tit-for-tat tariff war, with China agreeing to boost its purchases of U.S. goods and services over the next two years by at least $200 billion, a move that is expected to help the United States reduce its trade deficit with the world's second-largest economy.

Trump has become less enthusiastic about the significance of the so-called phase one deal as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the U.S. economy, triggering concerns that he may seek to terminate the hard-fought accord. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Combined file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo)
Trump moves to scrap Hong Kong special treatment, cuts ties with WHO

China Politics

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

china-2704112_1280.jpg
Sino-U.S. strains over Hong Kong may ignite tensions in East Asia

Features China Politics

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Trump hints at U.S. action against China on Hong Kong law this week

China Politics

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Lawyer Martin Lee Chu-ming, nicknamed the father of democracy in Hong Kong, gives an interview in the city on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo)
China does not have power to enact Hong Kong security law: lawyer

Exclusives Hong Kong Politics

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash
China's declaring security law in Hong Kong draws global concern

Hong Kong Politics

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Trump warns of China's move to impose security law on Hong Kong

China Politics

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.) [Central News Agency/Kyodo]
Taiwan's leader Tsai calls for dialogue with China as 2nd term begins

Taiwan Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China to hold delayed annual parliament meeting on May 22

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

South Korea Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Public broadcaster must back "one country" rule, Hong Kong leader says

Hong Kong Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's Xi postpones state visit to Japan amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Modi, Trump agree to boost defense ties, forge strategic partnership

India Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China delays annual parliament meeting amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1581927442407.jpg
China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Approval rate for Japan PM Abe's Cabinet logs sharpest fall in 2 years

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting amid virus spread: sources

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Jan. 17, 2020.) [Photo courtesy of the Myanmar government]
Myanmar, China ink Belt and Road deals during Xi visit

Myanmar Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpeg
Hong Kong leader blames unrest on 'misunderstanding' of future

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(From left: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi)[Courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry]
Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree on importance of trilateral cooperation

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1578626079624.jpg
Japan, China to craft new political document for Xi's state visit

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Photo courtesy of news.gov.hk]
Chinese leaders reiterate support for Hong Kong leader amid protests

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Senior officials from Japan and South Korea meet to discuss export controls.) [Pool photo]
Japan, South Korea improve "mutual understanding" on export controls

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies Rohingya genocide in testimony at U.N. court

Myanmar Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
China imposes sanctions on U.S. NGOs over Hong Kong rights law

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0003.jpg
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

Hong Kong Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Clashes between protesters and police near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon district on Nov. 18, 2019.)
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

Hong Kong Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image