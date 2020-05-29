FamilyMart pulling out of Thai JV to localize business

29, May. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Central Retail Corp)
(Photo courtesy of Central Retail Corp)

BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese convenience store chain operator FamilyMart Co. is pulling out of a joint venture in Thailand to localize the business and focus on earning licensing fees.

The company said Thursday it has sold a 49 percent stake in Central FamilyMart Co., the joint venture operating the network of nearly 1,000 stores across the Southeast Asian country, to Central Food Retail Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Retail Corp., a local partner since 2012.

The Japanese firm, which opened its first outlet in Thailand in 1993, said in a statement it will license the Thai retail conglomerate to run the store network under the FamilyMart brand.

The share transfer is expected to contribute about 4.5 billion yen ($42 million) to FamilyMart's group net profit in the current financial year through February 2021, the statement said.

Central Retail and its subsidiaries hold a combined 51 percent stake in the joint venture. The acquisition is part of the group's omnichannel strategy in retail business and it continues to expand stores, CEO Yol Phokasub said in a separate statement.

FamilyMart and the Central group had aimed to boost the number of stores to 3,000 in 10 years from the 2012 start of their partnership. "We have recognized the need to offer more locally suitable items and services," a FamilyMart spokesman told NNA on Thursday. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Central Retail Corp)
FamilyMart pulling out of Thai JV to localize business

Thailand Retail

22 MINUTES AGO

Bugis Junction, Singapore (pictured) is one of 18 participating CapitaLand malls which accepts eCapitaVoucher, the digital version of CapitaVoucher. (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
CapitaLand to launch 2 online platforms to drive sales as Singapore cautiously reopens

Singapore Retail

4 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Bossini International)
Viva China gets huge bargain in takeover bid for Bossini apparel

Hong Kong Retail

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021

Cambodia Retail

21 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Esprit Holdings)
Casual clothing chain Esprit to close Asian outlets on dismal sales hit by pandemic

Asia Retail

29 DAYS AGO

Shopkeepers wait for customers at a bookstore in New Delhi on April 25, 2020 after authorities eased restrictions amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)
India eases lockdown restrictions, more shops allowed to operate

India Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by K Hsu on Unsplash
Lawson convenience store chain to open its 1st shop in China’s Hebei in July

China Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Ho Chi Minh City (Photo by Polina Rytova on Unsplash)
Takashimaya Vietnam store profits for first time since opening

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Grab’s home delivery smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Central Group of Co.)
Thai FamilyMart, Tops to team up with GrabTaxi in home delivery services amid virus outbreak

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash
Loft lifestyle store chain to make China debut in July

China Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Darshan Gajara on Unsplash
Japan's Impact reopens 27 convenience stores amid lockdown in India

India Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Thailand e-commerce to hit $49 billion as coronavirus fears fuel online shopping

Features Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels
Lotte Shopping to close e-commerce sites in Vietnam, Indonesia as Chinese rivals gain

South Korea Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Megane Ichiba outlet opens at Uni-President Department Store Taipei in the central business district of the city on March 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Meganetop Co.)
Japan’s largest eyeglass retailer Meganetop opens 1st overseas shop in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken March 15, 2020 shows Isetan Bangkok, a department store run by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., standing in the heart of Bangkok. The store will close in August 2020 after its 28-year operation in the Thai capital. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese dept. store Isetan Bangkok to end 28 yrs of business in Aug.

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon check-out cashier (L) wears a face mask at Aeon Mid Valley shopping mall on March 12, 2020. (NNA)
Japan retailer Aeon launching massive disinfection initiative ahead of Ramadan in Malaysia

Malaysia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Simone Hutsch on Unsplash
CP Group to take over Tesco's business in Thailand, Malaysia for $10 billion

Thailand Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo’s first store in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on March 5, 2020, before its opening on March 6. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo opens 1st Hanoi outlet, more to come

Vietnam Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon Mall in Ho Chi Minh City (File photo by NNA)
Japanese retailer Aeon pledges to open 20 malls in Vietnam by 2025, investing over $2 bil.

Vietnam Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

pexels-photo-1797405.jpg
Ikea Philippines postpones giant-store opening to 2021

Philippines Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Central Group)
Thailand’s Central Group, Austria's Signa buy Swiss retailer Globus for $1 billion

Europe Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

photo-1557428028-32f72be0f811.jpg
Mitsui Fudosan launches construction of outlet mall in southern Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex Holyoake on Unsplash
Brand broker SOU to expand overseas auction business

Japan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

aid-15537_960_720.jpg
Drugstore Matsumoto Kiyoshi expands to Vietnam, first store next year

Vietnam Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Markus Spiske from Pixabay
Japanese used goods seller Bookoff to double outlets in Malaysia

Malaysia Retail

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash
Used brand goods seller Komehyo to close Beijing unit on low trade-in

China Retail

6 MONTHS AGO

________.JPG
Hong Kong retail sector mulls slashing over 5,600 jobs in coming 6 months

Hong Kong Retail

6 MONTHS AGO