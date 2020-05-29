Nissan falls behind rivals in industry's critical transition period

29, May. 2020

nissan-885309_1280.jpg

By Junko Horiuchi

TOKYO, Kyodo - Despite Nissan Motor Co.'s latest efforts to become more cost-efficient and profitable by strengthening its collaboration with Renault SA, its business downturn may be causing a costly delay in the global race toward new mobility technologies, analysts say.

While the new systematic divisions of labor in the automakers alliance of over 20 years may help cut fixed costs, it could take five years or so before they can launch jointly developed models under the new collaboration framework, they say.

The new approach to working together can put an end to infighting over product development often seen under ousted former boss Carlos Ghosn, but it will need time to bear fruit, said Tatsuo Yoshida, senior auto analyst at research group Bloomberg Intelligence.

"This new alliance scheme, which encourages the sharing of not only platforms but upper vehicle bodies, will enhance efficiency, but this may also mean that the byproduct will be a nondescript model with weak product appeal," said Yoshida, a former Nissan employee.

"When it comes to maximizing the benefits of the alliance, it was always easier said than done," he said. "Nissan finally stands at the start line."

The alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors Corp., hopes to boost their profitability, already battered before the new coronavirus pandemic put even more pressure on sales.

Nissan said Thursday it will close plants in Spain and Indonesia and cut annual output by 20 percent after it reported a hefty net loss of 671.22 billion yen ($6.2 billion) in the year ended March 31, its largest red ink in 20 years.

Reviving the U.S. business "is taking significantly more time than initially expected," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said in an online press conference.

Under the new framework, Nissan will play the role of supervisor in the field of autonomous driving and the alliance's operations in Japan, North America and China.

"Renault and Mitsubishi Motors will get free rides from the new scheme, while Nissan got the short end of the stick because it is under more pressure to enhance competitiveness in the three major markets," said Fumiko Kurokawa, a professor at Dokkyo University's faculty of economics who specializes in corporate management in the auto industry.

"Nissan will be under close scrutiny to deliver results in the key markets. Mitsubishi Motors and Renault will be more reliant on Nissan's performances," Kurokawa said.

Despite the fresh efforts, analysts say the alliance will still struggle to catch up with its rivals. Global competition is growing as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Group, which manufactures vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands, are set to merge to create the world's fourth-largest automobile maker by volume.

While the entire car industry has been challenged by the coronavirus, some are apparently in a better position to ride out the downturn. Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. resumed U.S. production in mid-May, while Nissan needs three more weeks to do so.

Toyota, which unlike Nissan has avoided worker layoffs, said earlier this month it expected sales to return to normal by early next year partly thanks to years of cost control efforts.

Despite its projection of a 79.5 percent drop in operating profit for the current fiscal year, it plans to invest 1 trillion yen in new technologies while seeking cross-industry alliances.

"The alliance promoted the sharing of vehicle platforms and the eradication of duplicated work, but those are things carmakers like Toyota have long carried out. So nothing is really new," Bloomberg Intelligence's Yoshida said.

As for the outlook for the alliance, Dokkyo University's Kurokawa said that the tighter collaboration means Nissan and Renault will not immediately discuss a review of their cross-shareholding structure, which has long been a source of tension between the two carmakers, as they prioritize their business recovery.

If the French maker is further pushed into a corner, the issue may be put on the negotiating table again but this time to Nissan's advantage, Kurokawa said.

Renault may seek to sell some of its 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, which would make the cross-shareholdings structure more balanced, she said.

That would be in line with the request of the Japanese carmaker, which has a 15 percent non-voting stake in Renault and has been dissatisfied with the unbalanced structure.

Previously, Renault sought a merger of the two companies, something that was strongly opposed by Nissan.

Asked on the possibility of a merger between Renault and Nissan, Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of the alliance, told an online press conference Wednesday, "There is no plan for a merger of our companies."

The Renault chairman at the same time showed enthusiasm for partnering with other companies. "We can be open to the world. The point is that we need to be attractive...This alliance will be the most powerful combination in the world. The attraction of other partners can come anytime." (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

nissan-885309_1280.jpg
Nissan falls behind rivals in industry's critical transition period

Japan Auto

15 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India’s auto market set for 2nd straight year of decline, ratings agency says

India Auto

20 MINUTES AGO

image-1590564334863.jpg
Isuzu Motors expects Thai light trucks demand to fall 35% in 2020

Thailand Auto

2 DAYS AGO

bmw-m4-3169357_1280.jpg
Seeing rebound, Sime Darby eyes M&A opportunities in China’s motor industry

Malaysia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan aims to cut over 20,000 jobs worldwide as part of restructuring

Japan Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Taiwanese wheel maker Hota Industrial to build $265 mil. new factory amid demand for EVs: report

Taiwan Auto

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Thailand's Energy Absolute to acquire 40% of Nex Point to grow electric vehicle business

Thailand Auto

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sourav Mishra from Pexels
Japanese carmakers in Philippines resume production after 2-month halt over Covid-19

Philippines Auto

10 DAYS AGO

emile-guillemot-qyDwEi7mxqE-unsplash.jpg
Indonesian new vehicle sales vanish by over 90% in April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.'s Kicks, a compact SUV, in Thailand on May 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.)
Nissan launches Kicks hybrid-tech powered SUV in Thailand

Thailand Auto

11 DAYS AGO

All test drive cars are sanitised before and after each test drive session.(Photo courtesy of Honda Malaysia)
Honda Malaysia resumes full operations with preventive measures in place

Malaysia Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay
Maruti Suzuki enhances repair service via JJ Impex acquisition

India Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sleepi Alleyne from Pexels
Maruti Suzuki India to supply 2nd OEM model to Toyota under global partnership

India Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor mulls downsizing global output by around 20%: Kyodo

Japan Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda reopening dealerships, servicing outlets in India as lockdown eases

India Auto

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash
Covid-19 pandemic may slash Thai car output to 1 mil. units this year

Thailand Auto

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash
China’s April car sales rebound for 1st time in 22 months, buoyed by stimulus steps

China Auto

17 DAYS AGO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Alex Azabache on Unsplash)
Toyota, Honda plants in Indonesia to remain closed till June 1

Indonesia Auto

17 DAYS AGO

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale giving a speech at the 11th Auto Summit 2020 in New Delhi on Feb 7, 2020. (Photo courtesy of FADA)
Indian automotive dealers starting to reopen as lockdown eases

India Auto

18 DAYS AGO

traffic-3874725_1280.jpg
Toyota to resume passenger car production in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by John Torcasio on Unsplash
Toyota Thailand to resume car production at 2 plants

Thailand Auto

22 DAYS AGO

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India (L) and Shashank Srivastava, executive director for its marketing & sales, launching the mini SUV S-Presso in New Delhi on Sep. 30, 2019. (NNA)
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota restarting production as India eases lockdown

India Auto

22 DAYS AGO

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra showcases its new Alturas G4 model at the 2020 Auto Expo in the northern Indian city of Greater Noida on Feb 5, 2020. The automaker reported zero domestic sales in April. (NNA)
Zero sales driving India's auto sector to appeal for restart

India Auto

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels
Indian auto parts giant Motherson Sumi Systems operating majority of 152 plants globally amid pandemic

India Auto

28 DAYS AGO

The Hydrogen Center is part of a larger plan to transform the former Altona site into an integrated hydrogen hub (Photo Image courtesy of Toyota Motor)
Toyota Australia completes first stage of Hydrogen Center: report

Australia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Raivis Razgals on Unsplash
Toyota, Suzuki resume part of operations in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Isuzu D-Max (Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash)
Japanese carmaker Isuzu to resume operations at 2 Thai factories in May

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO