Building material retailer Siam Global House opens mega store in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, NNA - Thailand’s building material retail chain Siam Global House Public Co. has opened a mega hardware store in Phnom Penh, offering imported goods to builders, wholesalers and consumers.

Global House opened its doors to customers Friday ahead of full operation in December on a 10-hectare plot of land, selling over 10,000 items, all imported from Thailand, including titles, paint and sinks as well as furniture and consumer electronics.

The new store allows one-stop shopping for builders. Due to scarce domestic supply of raw materials, Cambodia relies on imports of building materials and interior goods from Vietnam and Thailand.