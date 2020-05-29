ADB helps Indonesia develop geothermal power

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan worth 300 million USD to help PT Geo Dipa Energi (GDE), an Indonesian state-owned company, expand its geothermal power generation.

29, May. 2020

power-plant-67538_1280.jpg

JAKARTA, VNA - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan worth 300 million USD to help PT Geo Dipa Energi (GDE), an Indonesian state-owned company, expand its geothermal power generation.

In its May 28 announcement, ADB said that it will also manage a 35 million USD loan from the Clean Technology Fund for the project.

GDE will use these loans to investing in expanding its geothermal power generation capacity by 110 megawatts in Java, the country’s largest electricity grid, through the construction and commission of two geothermal plants at Dieng in Central Java and Patuha in West Java.

GDE President Director Riki Ibrahim said that the Geothermal Power Generation Project, recognized as a National Strategic Project by the government, will provide environmentally friendly base-load electricity to the Java–Bali electricity grid, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 700,000 tonnes per year.

The project will build critical geothermal experience in Indonesia and contribute to the government’s efforts to attract private-sector investment in the sector by reducing early-stage project development risk.

The project, approved amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will help ensure that Indonesia’s economic recovery will be green, sustainable, and resilient, he added.

“ADB’s geothermal project will help Indonesia combat climate change and make its electricity system more sustainable, reliable, and efficient. It will also help businesses and consumers access affordable, reliable, and modern energy,” said ADB Country Director for Indonesia Winfried F. Wicklein.

Indonesia has the world’s largest geothermal potential, with an estimated 29 gigawatts (GW), and the world’s second-largest installed geothermal capacity of 2.1 GW. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

1.jpg
Thailand’s Gulf Energy gets first LNG shipper license as private firm

Thailand Energy

4 DAYS AGO

palm-1464654_1280.jpg
Malaysia’s FGV to beef up renewable energy projects as way to recover from COVID-19

Malaysia Energy

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Indian solar firm wins its largest order ever in Australia, part of international expansion

Australia Energy

10 DAYS AGO

3.jpg.jpg
Japanese-invested Indian firm wins tender to supply renewable energy 24-7

India Energy

16 DAYS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Japan’s Renova enters Vietnam wind power market for growth

Vietnam Energy

18 DAYS AGO

kumamoto-2379030_1280.jpg
Thailand’s SPCG to invest $85 mil. in mega-solar power project in Japan's remote island

Japan Energy

21 DAYS AGO

FPSO in operation (Photo courtesy of Yinson)
Sumitomo acquires 25% stake in Yinson's $5.4 bil. project in Brazil

Latin America Energy

28 DAYS AGO

A rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co. in Kandal Province near Phnom Penh (Photo courtesy of Aura Green Energy)
2 Japan firms to launch biomass, solar hybrid power generation in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

An image of a service operation vessel to be operated by Japanese marine transport service firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. with a local partner for Greater Changhua Wind farms off the western coast of Taiwan. Ta San Shang Marine Co., a joint venture between the Japanese firm and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Co., has clinched the $50 million leasing contract with Orsted Taiwan Ltd., 100 percent subsidiary of Denmark’s state-run utility firm Orsted A/S, on April 1, 2020. (Image courtesy of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.)
Mitsui O.S.K. to run vessel for workers at Taiwan offshore wind farm

Taiwan Energy

1 MONTH AGO

International Green Energy has a yard with a roof, a concrete floor, screening machines and magnetic removers and other devices. (Photo courtesy of Tess Engineering)
Japan's Tess Engineering takes over Indonesian biomass fuel supplier

Indonesia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay
India’s Adani Green Energy forming solar power JV with France’s Total

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay
Toshiba wins 20 bil. yen solar power plant order from Thai Solar Energy

Japan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, Chiyoda team up with 5 Singapore firms to utilize hydrogen energy

Singapore Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Alexander Droeger from Pixabay
Major Japanese concrete maker Asia Pile to invest in Vietnam’s wind power firm

Vietnam Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash
Thai green power producer BCPG to invest 45 bil. baht over 5 years for expansion in Asia

Thailand Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash
JOGMEC, Idemitsu sign research contract with PetroVietnam

Vietnam Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash
Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu to invest in solar power project in Philippines

Philippines Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

image.jpg
Abe, Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to secure a stable oil supply to Japan

Japan Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash
JXTG Energy opens lubricant sales company in Philippines

Philippines Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Eibner Saliba on Unsplash
Kyushu Electric Power to join microgrid venture in Philippines

Philippines Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

gas-bottle-94194_960_720.jpg
Japan’s Air Water allies with Vietnam’s Pacific Petro to launch LPG sales

Vietnam Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

sam-bark-R1GWSOJ9cng-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo launches geothermal power plant in Indonesia’s Sumatra

Indonesia Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kishor on Unsplash
Malaysian plant to produce palm oil for Japanese power plants

Malaysia Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

(Protest near the COP25 venue in Madrid)
Japan to keep pushing coal in developing world despite criticism

Japan Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Officials from Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co., the Myanmar government and three villages attend a meeting in the capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 18, 2019 to sign an agreement on the development of micro solar power grids. (Photo courtesy of Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co.)
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Manoj Kohli, executive chairman of SB Energy Corp., during an energy investment conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Nov. 26, 2019.
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

20191126_0010_1.jpg
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal

India Energy

6 MONTHS AGO