Hyundai Motor agrees to feature new models and technologies in Sony Pictures films

Wonhong Cho (L), Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Co., and Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor)

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor's new models and technologies will be featured in five upcoming Sony Pictures films under a promotional partnership between the two companies, which will collaborate on a wide range of ancillary content-creation.

The partnership will marry Sony Pictures' intellectual property with Hyundai Motor's technology and designs, building on the cinematic quality of the studio's big-screen fare and bringing to life the automaker's future mobility vision, the auto company said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor said the partnership will offer a wide range of opportunities to leverage Sony Pictures' intellectual property for marketing content and immersive entertainment, collaborate on infrastructure and vehicular concepts for Sony Pictures movies, co-create virtual reality and gaming experiences, and co-produce events.

"This strategic partnership with Sony Pictures will allow customers to understand and experience our human-centered future mobility vision through innovative vehicles and technologies, illuminating a way forward for transforming how we move, interact, and design our lives for optimal benefits," said Hyundai Motor's chief marketing officer Cho Won-hong.

"This deal embodies the true definition of the word partnership,” said Sony Pictures' location-based entertainment head Jeffrey Godsick. "The deal has many layers, including substantial marketing support, but its real potential and impact come from groundbreaking content that we will develop together."

To strengthen its global competitiveness and broaden its areas of expertise, the Hyundai auto group has revealed plans to become the mobility service company. Executive vice chairman Chung Eui-sun, the group's virtual head, has called for a drastic structural change to become a key player in the production of personal air vehicles (PAVs) or flying cars, which are emerging as a future system of travel to avoid traffic jams on urban roads as the doorstep-to-doorstep average speed for cars is predicted to degrade further.

Through collaboration with Uber, the world’s largest mobility company, Hyundai unveiled its first electric air vehicle concept, S-A1, at a trade fair in Las Vegas.