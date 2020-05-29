Vietnam considering loosening immigration policies, resuming flights

HANOI, VNA - Vice Foreign Ministry Spokesman Doan Khac Viet has said ministries and agencies are preparing a proposal to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Prime Minister to loosen immigration policies and resume a number of air routes, trade, tourism, and investment, with an eye kept on developments of the pandemic in the country and the world.

During the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 18, Viet said the move is in compliance with the Prime Minister’s direction.

His statement was in response to reporters’ questions about when Vietnam will resume transport links and trade with foreign countries. - VNA