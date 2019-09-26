NTT Data to buy Thai data analytic/digital consulting firm Locus Telecommunication

Micro solcar power grid developed by Kyocera Communication Systems Co. with a local partner in a township in Bago Region, central Myanmar. (Photo courtesy of Kyocera)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese IT service provider NTT Data Corp. will wholly acquire Thailand’s Locus Telecommunication Inc. to strengthen its market position in the country where an ambitious high-growth strategy is underway.

NTT Data’s Singapore-based subsidiary, NTT Data Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., and Locus Telecommunication, a leading Thai system integration company, reached a final agreement on the acquisition, NTT Data said in a statement on Tuesday without disclosing the value of the transaction.

“Even though we have no previous business transactions with Locus, their business strategy has proven compatible with ours,” an NTT Data spokesman told NNA.

The NTT Data group has been actively expanding its digital-related services abroad, particularly in Thailand where the government is pushing the “Thailand 4.0” strategy aimed at accelerating the country’s development with advanced technologies, the statement said.

With the acquisition, NTT Data aims to strengthen its consulting services and its system development, maintenance and operations capabilities in the digital field in Thailand, as well as to expand business opportunities with major local enterprises and Japanese owned companies there, the statement said.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Bangkok, Locus has a long-established and excellent client base in banking, insurance, retail, and other sectors, the statement said. As of July 2019, there were about 150 people on staff.

Locus will continue its business as a subsidiary of NTT Data Asia Pacific, the spokesman said. The NTT Data side has no plan at present to dispatch any executive to Locus but will have personal exchanges with it as activities within the group, he said.