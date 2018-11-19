Thai Q3 GDP slows to 3.3% y/y from Q2’s 4.6% on weaker farming, exports

BANGKOK, NNA – Thailand’s economic growth came in weaker than expected in the July-September quarter, slowing to 3.3 percent on year due to lower agriculture output and a slump in exports.

The growth in the real gross domestic product in the third quarter decelerated sharply from 4.6 percent the previous quarter. Weaker exports partly offset stronger domestic demand, preliminary data from the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board showed Monday.

The median forecast of 12 economists polled by Reuters was 4.2 percent growth for July-September.