Hanwha Techwin releases ultra-high-definition 8K network surveillance camera

Wisenet X Plus and Multi-sensor cameras (Photo courtesy of Hanwha Techwin)

SEOUL, AJU - Hanwha Techwin, a major defense contractor in South Korea, released the world's first ultra-high-definition 8K network surveillance camera capable of capturing high-resolution images. The camera can clearly monitor the facial expression of a person who is about 150 meters (492 feet) away.

Surveillance cameras with high-definition resolutions that are lower than 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) are widely used. Along with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras that provide access to video feeds via physical networks, network cameras that allow operators to control and manage surveillance devices using wireless networks are popular at homes and facilities.

Hanwha Techwin said on Wednesday that it has released Wisenet TNB9000, an 8K (7,680 x 4,320 pixels) network surveillance camera equipped with a 43.3mm full-frame CMOS sensor. CMOS, which stands for complementary metal oxide semiconductor, is a technology used to produce integrated circuits. CMOS circuits are found in microprocessors, batteries, and digital camera image sensors.

"By releasing the world's first 8K camera, we are now a step ahead of European and American rivals in the global high-definition CCTV camera market," Hanwha Techwin said in a statement. The global CCTV market is expected to reach $53.39 billion in 2021, according to a market research firm Infoholic Research.

The company said that Wisenet's digital zoom feature allows operators to closely examine live video feeds of facilities located in large open spaces such as factories and airports. Wisenet has an artificial intelligence-based processing ability that will analyze objects and provides the sharpest image possible. Hanwha said the processed video footage can be used as forensic data for accident investigations.