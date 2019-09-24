Indonesia calls for RoK’s investment in battery industry

JAKARTA, VNA - The Indonesian Government is calling on enterprises of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to invest in the battery industry for electric vehicles in the country, just weeks after Jakarta announced a ban on the export of nickel ore to develop its domestic processing industry.

Speaking at a recent meeting held by the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) and the RoK Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesian Minister of Industry Airlangga Hartarto stressed that the battery technology holds the key not only for electric vehicles but also for the renewable energy industry.

Hartarto added his country is starting to build a factory of raw materials for the production of batteries for electric cars and scooters in Central Sulawesi province, expressing his belief that the RoK has enough resources to invest in, because Indonesia has an open investment environment and can offer many incentives to investors in this field.

Earlier, a source said the RoK’s carmaker Hyundai will invest in building a 1-billion-USD electric car factory in Karawang city, West Java province.

According to Shinta W. Kamdani, deputy chairwoman for international relations at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in an effort to join the supply chain for the high-tech goods manufacturing industry, Indonesia is focusing on developing electric vehicle component manufacturing facilities.

Shinta said that the RoK - a country with a global reputation for producing high-tech goods - could become a strategic partner of Indonesia, helping the Southeast Asian nation achieve the above ambitious goal. - VNA