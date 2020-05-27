LG Chem vows not to push for projects if environment and safety are unsecured

(Photo Courtesy of LG Chem)

SEOUL, AJU - LG Chem, a petrochemical and battery-making arm of South Korea's LG Group, vowed not to push for projects and even consider withdrawing existing projects if environment and safety are unsecured, after conducting an emergency inspection of high-risk processes and facilities at home abroad.

LG Chem CEO Shin Han-cheol said his company would check high-risk processes and facilities by the end of June at 40 businesses, including 17 in South Korea and 23 in other countries. A task force consisting of experts in the environment and safety will be formed to conduct a thorough investigation.

"Through thorough reflection, we review everything from the ground up and seek fundamental measures," Shin said. "We will never carry out projects that do not guarantee environment and safety, and if it is deemed difficult to secure environment and safety, we will even consider withdrawing them."

The safety inspection follows LG Group chairman Koo Gwang-mo's apology over accidents at LG Chem facilities. A gas leak at its plant in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on May 7 killed 12 people and sickened more than 1,000 others. A fire at LG Chem's catalyst lab in the central city of Seosan on May 19 killed one worker and injured two others.

LG Chem decided to ensure safety for all business activities by securing professional manpower and reorganizing organizations.