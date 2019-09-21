Indonesian government outlines three economic growth scenarios

JAKARTA,VNA - The Indonesian government has prepared three scenarios for its national economic growth projection for the next five years to enhance its resilience to threats of global upheavals.

At a meeting on a draft plan of medium-term national development for 2020-2024 on September 19, Minister of National Development Planning Bambang Brodjonegoro mentioned threats of global upheavals, including the recession in Turkey and the US-China trade war.

The Indonesian government projects optimistic national economic growth of 6 percent, moderate growth of 5.7 percent and pessimistic growth of 5.4 percent.

Brodjonegoro noted that the government recommends the lowest growth target of 5.4 percent, as global conditions are unpredictable.

He added that the National Development Planning Ministry had prepared several ways to achieve the target, including implementing seven main agendas of development in the next five years.

The seven agendas encompassed reducing the poverty rate to up to below 7 percent; cutting the unemployment rate to not over 4 percent; reducing inter-regional disparities; promoting the quality of human resources through vocation; and infrastructure development programmes.

In addition, the government will prioritise the management of climate change.- VNA