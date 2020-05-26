SKT develops 5G-connected epidemic control sentry robot

(Photo courtesy of SK Telecom)

SEOUL, AJU - Equipped with multiple sensors and a hand sanitizer dispenser, a 5G-connected intelligent sentry robot patrols in the lobby of a busy business building like a human epidemic control commissioner who supervises social distancing, advise people to wear face masks and check body temperatures.

When a person with high body temperature comes in, the robot installed with artificial intelligence, 5G mobile communication, internet of things (IoT) and a 5G-based big data analysis solution communicates with its control tower to imposed a temporary lockdown in preventive measures to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

SK Telecom (SKT) said in a statement on Tuesday that it started the demonstration of its anti-coronavirus robot in the lobby of the mobile carrier's headquarters in central Seoul. The robot was jointly developed by SKT and the South Korean branch of Japanese electronics maker Omron.

The robot provides hand sanitizers and sterilizes objects using ultraviolet lamps. SKT and Omron will commercialize the robot later this year and sell it abroad next year.

With the establishment of 5G mobile communication networks, South Korea has become one of the world's largest testing grounds for connected service robots including cargo carriers and delivery robots.

In March, Seoul adopted autonomous robots that measure temperature, sterilize negative-pressure wards and carry medical waste to prevent cross-contamination at a city-run medical center designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.