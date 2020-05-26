Cambodia bourse sees first bank listing

Cambodia's largest commercial bank Acleda listed on the country's stock market on May 25, making it the first lender to trade on the exchange.

26, May. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Acleda Bank)
Acleda Bank became the sixth firm to join the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX), which opened in 2011.

The bank has been operating since 1993 and its assets reached 6.1 billion USD as of the end of 2019.

Its Chairman and Managing Director In Channy said about 2,500 public investors became its shareholders on the day, opening a "new chapter" for Cambodia's financial sector.

He also downplayed the risks of debuting on the CSX during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acleda's trading started at 16,200 riel (3.93 USD) per share and closed at 16,500 riel. - VNA

