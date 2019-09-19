Posco completes mass production system for SOx scrubber steel

SEOUL, AJU – Posco, a top steel company in South Korea, has completed a mass production system for high-alloy stainless steel, which is essential for an exhaust gas cleaning system which can be used to reduce the levels of toxic Sulphur oxides (SOx) emitted by ships.

Posco said Wednesday that it is now capable of mass-producing S31254, a high alloy stainless steel for desulfurization facilities. S31254 is a high value-added product which uses six percent or more of the “6Mo steel,” which contains molybdenum.

The steel company said it would expand sales of S31254, which can be applied not only to ship desulfurization facilities but also to land-based environmental facilities such as thermal power plant desulfurization facilities and baghouses.

Under new rules imposed by International Maritime Organization (IMO), a U.N. maritime safety agency, the amount of sulfur emanating from ships should be reduced from 3.5 percent to 0.5 percent from January 1, 2020.

SOx can cause premature mortality, heart attack, lung disease, asthma and other respiratory symptoms. Ships can reduce the levels of SOx emissions by installing an exhaust gas cleaning system such as SOx scrubbers. The scrubber technology works by passing the dirty exhaust gas stream created by the engine through chambers that contain a carefully generated “scrubbing cloud” of water.