New solid oxide fuel cell system wins state approval in S. Korea

25, May. 2020

maximalfocus-jEwbvb2z6yg-unsplash.jpg

SEOUL, AJU - A solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system developed by a South Korean company for home use has secured state approval in a fast-track evaluation method aimed at accelerating the development and utilization of fuel cells, which are seen as a next-generation renewable power source.

SOFC, an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel, has a wide variety of applications as it ensures high combined heat and power efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions and relatively low cost. There are many types of fuel cells, but experts have considered SOFCs to hold the greatest potential of any fuel cell technology.

The SOFC power generation system, which was certified this time, produces electricity by applying ceramic electrolytes and low-cost catalysts, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement, adding it is safer than conventional fuel cell batteries and has a greater cost-saving effect. The name of developers was not disclosed.

The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS), a government agency that leads national standards and technical evaluation, has prepared new certification standards to evaluate the safety and performance of SOFC, the ministry said. "There should be no delay in market launch due to existing regulations even after developing excellent convergence new products," KATS head Lee Seung-woo was quoted as saying."

South Korea is investing heavily to utilize hydrogen fuel cells as a new power source. In September 2019, SK Engineering & Construction, a unit of South Korea's SK Group, signed a joint venture agreement with Bloom Energy, an American public company, to develop and produce SOFC.

Doosan Corp. has partnered with Ceres Power of Britain to develop a SOFC power system for commercial buildings. Doosan has PEMFC (polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell) and PAFC (phosphoric acid fuel cell) technologies. PEMFC is a type of fuel cell being developed mainly for transport applications as well as for stationary and portable fuel-cell applications. PAFC, which uses liquid phosphoric acid as an electrolyte, is a good candidate for stationary power generators.

South Korea's Hyundai's auto group leads a government campaign to replace combustion engines gradually with hydrogen fuel cell batteries. Hyundai has touted hydrogen fuel as an alternative to solve global problems such as pollution and restore resource depletion because of its eco-friendly characteristics.

to TOP Page

More from this section

A photo shows workers at Lava International’s Noida-based manufacturing plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 2016. (Photo courtesy of Lava International)
Indian mobile phone maker set to exit China, establish global export hub at home

Exclusives India Electronics

3 HOURS AGO

ventilator1.jpeg
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to produce low-cost ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Philippines Electronics

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Jonas Svidras from Pexels
TSMC’s expanding chip production makes Taiwan world’s largest market for equipment purchases

Features Taiwan Electronics

10 DAYS AGO

This undated photo shows a scene inside an TSMC’s 12-inch fab. (Photo courtesy of TSMC).
TSMC seeks more U.S. support for new $12 bil. semiconductor plant in Arizona

United States Electronics

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Devon Janse van Rensburg on Unsplash
Apple may shift 20% of outsourced production to India from China: report

India Electronics

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by Medhat Dawoud on Unsplash
Apple investing $332 mil. in display tech plant in Taiwan: report

Taiwan Electronics

13 DAYS AGO

Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels
Sichuan Changhong Electric group to build $28 mil. lithium ion battery plant

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ian Battaglia on Unsplash
Semiconductor giant TSMC expects flat Q2 on weak demand in COVID-19 fallout

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Stephen Frank on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to increase electronics material output in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

tech-4907770_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Yageo to raise domestic output to counter trade war, pandemic

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Tianyi Ma on Unsplash
SK Hynix makes massive $2.7 bil investment in China DRAM unit

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Delta Electronics India showcases technology and solutions catering to the electrical industry and power sector ecosystem at Elecrama 2020 in greater Noida, northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Delta Electronics India)
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to set up India, Vietnam units

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Electronics assembler Wistron plans to expand despite world economic volatility

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ronaldo Santos on Unsplash
Sharp to take over NEC Display for global expansion

Japan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sam Rios on Unsplash
Electronics contractor Hon Hai suspends India production during anti-virus lockdown

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels
Assembler Hon Hai resumes China factory work with enough manpower for seasonal demand

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Powertech Technology to expand chips probing business in China with $10 mil. investment

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Hon Hai suffers lowest sales since 2011 amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
Taiwan Merry Electronics pairs with China-based AirPods maker Luxshare to produce audio gear in Vietnam

Vietnam Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers inks long term supply deal with Global Foundries

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash
Electronics assembler Pegatron to set up Vietnam manufacturing subsidiary for Southeast Asia expansion

Vietnam Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels
Taiwan cable maker BizLink acquires Singapore peer for $47 mil.

Singapore Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay
Japanese electronics components maker Sanken Electric to shut Thai semiconductor plant

Thailand Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Chipmaker UMC to inject $500 mil. capital into China subsidiary to expand 5G line

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

facebook-application-icon-147413.jpg
Murata opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear output

Malaysia Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carlos Daniel on Unsplash
Over 300 Taiwan firms suspending China factory reopening on spreading coronavirus

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Spirox, Japan’s Wintest team up for China's semiconductor test equipment market

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO