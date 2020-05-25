Tokyo Tatemono completes office building project in Singapore

79 Robinson Road (R) (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese developer Tokyo Tatemono Co. has completed work on an office building redevelopment in Singapore, marking its first such project in Southeast Asia as it looks to grow its business in the Asia region.

The new office building called 79 Robinson Road in Tanjong Pagar, the city-state's central business district, has a total floor space of some 57,000 square meters and has secured tenancy contracts for about 70 percent of the floor space available for rent, the Japanese firm said last week.

The building will be available for occupancy around September or October after the Singapore government lifts the social and economic restrictions it introduced following the novel coronavirus outbreak, spokeswoman Kumiko Noguchi told NNA on Monday.

The company demolished the CPF Building on 79 Robinson Road and constructed a grade-A office building jointly with major Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. and local developer CapitaLand Group under the S$1 billion ($700 million) project, the Tokyo-based realtor said in a statement last Wednesday.

The new building sits on a 4,371-sq-meter site in the district within a cluster of financial institutions, law firms and other businesses and will have direct access to Tanjong Pagar Station on Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit subway network by 2022, with Shenton Way Station scheduled to open nearby in 2021 on a new MRT line.

The building will house Bridge+, a co-working space run by a CapitaLand subsidiary, and multinational firms including EFG Bank of Switzerland and Allianz SE of Germany, as well as shops, the statement said.

Tokyo Tatemono has undertaken real estate developments in Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand and Singapore, in addition to housing projects in China for the last 15 years, according to the statement. (NNA/Kyodo)