Major Japan electronics show to be held online in Oct. due to virus

TOKYO, Kyodo - One of Japan's major annual electronics shows will be held online in October due to safety concerns arising from the novel coronavirus, organizers said Monday.

The Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, will take place as scheduled from Oct. 20 to 23, said the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association and other organizers. Further details will be available from mid-June.

The previous edition held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo, saw over 780 exhibitors from Japan and abroad showcasing their latest electronics technologies and drew about 150,000 visitors.

"We hope to make this year's CEATEC an unprecedented place where participants collaborate on the creation of a new society and new lifestyle," Kiyoshi Shikano, executive producer of CEATEC said in a statement.

Organizers of the Tokyo Game Show also said in May they plan to hold this year's event, initially planned for Makuhari Messe, online from Sept. 24 to 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's show attracted a total of 262,076 visitors, according to the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association. (Kyodo)