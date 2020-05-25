CapitaLand to launch 2 online platforms to drive sales as Singapore cautiously reopens

25, May. 2020

Bugis Junction, Singapore (pictured) is one of 18 participating CapitaLand malls which accepts eCapitaVoucher, the digital version of CapitaVoucher. (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
SINGAPORE, NNA - CapitaLand Ltd, a Singapore-based diversified real estate group, will launch two online platforms for e-commerce and food ordering to complement sales of its shopping malls in Singapore as the country takes gradual steps to reopen businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both new platforms will become accessible from June 1, CapitaLand said in a press statement last Friday.

Singapore imposed a monthlong partial lockdown on April 7, which has since been extended by another four weeks until June 1. The government plans to lift the lockdown by introducing gradual steps to resume business in three phases.

The e-commerce platform, called eCapitaMall, will be a digital mall featuring the merchandise of retailers, the majority of which have a physical presence in CapitaLand’s Singapore malls. Purchased items can be delivered to homes or picked up at the stores.

Similarly, another platform, Capita3Eats, which will be Singapore’s first mall-operated food ordering platform, will offer consumers the option to get their orders through delivery or takeaway. They will also be allowed to eat in from the third quarter of 2020 after relevant COVID-19 precautionary measures are lifted.

“Retailers on our eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats platforms will get a leg up in the digital space by tapping the more than 1 million CapitaStar members in Singapore and marketing reach through our physical network,” Chris Chong, managing director for Retail, CapitaLand Singapore, said in the statement.

The new platforms come at a time when online shopping is gaining currency in Singapore, a country which boasts a variety of malls and draws shoppers from overseas. In March 2020, online retail sales accounted for about 8.5 percent of total retail sales, according to Singapore’s Department of Statistics.

Overall, total retail sales were down 13.3 percent year-on-year in March with sales of some industries such as department stores, apparel and footwear seeing sharp drops. Likewise, sales of food and beverage services dropped 23.7 percent from a year ago in March, due to lower consumption with safe distancing measures implemented, according to the department.

