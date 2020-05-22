Thai beverage maker Osotspa takes over glass bottle trader Myanmar Golden Glass

22, May. 2020

A ground breaking ceremony for Osotspa's first beverage plant in Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in December 2018. (Photo courtesy of Osotspa)
A ground breaking ceremony for Osotspa's first beverage plant in Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in December 2018. (Photo courtesy of Osotspa)

BANGKOK, NNA— Thai consumer goods manufacturer Osotspa Public Co. has taken over a glass bottle products trader in Myanmar as part of its business expansion in Southeast Asia’s emerging economy.

The Thai firm said Wednesday it has acquired newly issued shares equivalent to a 51.84 percent stake in Myanmar Golden Glass Co. (MGG) for $3.3 million and will increase its share to 55.44 percent by Dec. 15, 2020 by pouring in nearly another $1 million.

The transaction is being made via Oventure Pte. Ltd., Osotspa’s wholly owned subsidiary registered in Singapore, it said in a statement.

Last November, Osotspa said it would invest no more than $8 million in total in MGG and Myanmar Golden Eagle Co. (MGE), a glass bottle maker, to enhance its foothold in the neighboring country, the statement said.

In tandem with this strategy, SSB Enterprise Co., also one of Osotspa’s fully owned firms producing beverage concentrates and premixes, had planned to buy a 35 percent stake in MGE for $3.2 million, according to the statement.

Osotspa currently operates five glass bottle plants in Thailand under Siam Glass Industry Co. and Siam Glass Ayutthaya Co., both 100 percent subsidiaries.

In Myanmar, the construction of a new glass bottle factory with local business partners is expected to be completed in 2021, the Thai beverage maker said in a 2019 earnings report released in late March.

Osotspa broke ground for its first beverage production facility in Myanmar in December 2018 with Loi Hein Co., the largest local drinking water and beverage maker, in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of the commercial capital Yangon as part of its strategy to boost the group’s revenue from overseas markets. The construction of the factory was completed by the end of March.

to TOP Page

More from this section

A ground breaking ceremony for Osotspa's first beverage plant in Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in December 2018. (Photo courtesy of Osotspa)
Thai beverage maker Osotspa takes over glass bottle trader Myanmar Golden Glass

Myanmar Food

5 MINUTES AGO

(Photo courtesy of Nestle
Nestle to boost pet foods, make plant-based products in China

China Food

3 HOURS AGO

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co., Ltd.)
Health conscious consumers boosting Thai beverage maker Osotspa’ sales amid pandemic

Thailand Food

YESTERDAY

Instant noodles aisle in Village Grocer at Plaza Arkadia on May 19, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysians snap up instant noodles for lockdown meals

Features Malaysia Food

YESTERDAY

(Photo courtesy of Tata Consumer Products)
India Tata group to take full control of beverage joint venture with PepsiCo

India Food

2 DAYS AGO

image-1589438600162.jpg
China Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola establish pasteurized milk venture: report

China Food

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Matt & Chris Pua on Unsplash
Nissin Foods to produce pre-cut vegetables for H.K., China markets

Hong Kong Food

22 DAYS AGO

Kameda Seika's signature Kaki No Tane snack with local flavors under the new brand Kari Kari (NNA)
2 Japanese food makers in India resume production amid lockdown

Features India Food

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash
Meiji to invest $254 mil. in China dairy farm operator AustAsia to source more raw milk

China Food

1 MONTH AGO

waldemar-brandt-tS7DTFZKWuY-unsplash.jpg
Thailand alcohol fizzling out as COVID-19 restrictions widen

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)
Yakult raises probiotic drink output in Myanmar amid growing consumer demand

Myanmar Food

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
Australian regulator to approve Asahi’s acquisition of local beer giant CUB

Australia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1585193237725.jpg
Japanese dairy maker Meiji to boost China output by 30% on solid sales

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

Japan Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lana Abie on Unsplash
Major Japanese wine trader Enoteca opens fully-owned sales unit in Thailand

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Myanmar brand beers at a supermarket in Yangon in December 2019. (NNA)
Kirin's Myanmar venture posts 28% operating profit rise in FY 2019

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

The first Kayanoya overseas retail store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020. (NNA)
Century-old Kubara Honke of Japan finds Hong Kong favors traditional seasoning

Hong Kong Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by wanderson91 from Pixabay
Japanese food maker Imuraya to tap Malaysian ice cream market

Malaysia Food

4 MONTHS AGO

barbecue-and-baked-tahing-1191426.jpg
Japan’s Nishimoto to buy 30% share in Vietnam’s Japanese food trader Sim Ba Trading

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Nissin Foods forges strategic alliance for China growth

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japan's Asahi withdraws from Calpis soft drink venture in Thailand

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Jun Kono, director, Daawat Kameda (India) along with LT Foods officials Vijay Kumar Arora and Ritesh Arora unveiling their locally manufactured Kari Kari snacks in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. (Photo courtesy of LT Foods)
Kameda Seika and local partner launch premium rice snacks in India

India Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Igor Miske on Unsplash
Taiwan meat-substitute makers take growing share of enthusiastic global market

Features Taiwan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

G_photo-1540340061722-9293d5163008.jpeg
Japan’s Ezaki Glico to produce Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks in Indonesia

Indonesia Food

5 MONTHS AGO

DaChan Great Wall Group President Charles Han (L) and Showa Sangyo Co. President Kazuhiko Niitsuma, seals a deal on Dec. 17, to enhance cooperation in egg and flour production in Taiwan.
Taiwan food processor, Showa Sangyo of Japan set up JVs to process eggs, mill flour

Taiwan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

photo_0.jpg
Japan to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand

Japan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image