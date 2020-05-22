India's Jio Platforms raises over $10 bil. after KKR invests $1.5 bil.

22, May. 2020

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s leading telecom operator and digital services firm, Jio Platforms Ltd., has raised 785.62 billion rupees ($10.35 billion) within a month after selling about 17 percent of its stake to the big names of American tech investors.

The latest to rush in to grab a piece of Jio Platforms is private equity firm KKR & Co. On Friday, it announced an investment of 113.67 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) for a 2.32 percent stake.

This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and the transaction values Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., at an equity value of 4.91 trillion rupees and an enterprise value of 5.16 trillion rupees, according to a joint statement by Reliance and Jio Platforms.

Its plan to capture the sizeable Indian market has captivated investors after its huge success in the mobile business and growing array of innovative digital services.

In late April, Facebook was the first to pay $5.7 billion for a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms and a strategic partnership to grow e-commerce on its social media platforms.

This fueled even more interest by global tech investors. Hopping quickly onto the bandwagon were Silver Lake, Vista Equity and General Atlantic which invested between $750 million and $1.5 billion.

Henry Kravis, co-founder and co-CEO of KKR, said, “Few companies have the potential to transform a country’s digital ecosystem in the way that Jio Platforms is doing in India, and potentially worldwide. Jio Platforms is a true homegrown next generation technology leader in India that is unmatched in its ability to deliver technology solutions and services to a country that is experiencing a digital revolution."

KKR's current international portfolio includes more than 20 companies across the technology, media and telecom sectors.

Welcoming KKR as the latest partner, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said, “KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years.

We are looking forward to leveraging KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise to further grow Jio.”

On the strong appeal of Jio Platforms, Tarun Pathak, an associate director for India office of research firm Counterpoint Research, said the uniqueness of its winning feature has put it ahead of the game.

Jio boasts an ecosystem encompassing key elements of connectivity, communication, content and commerce while offering a convenient array of digital services, Pathak explained.

“Most telcos across the globe control connectivity and/or retail part of the overall digital value chain. Some telcos also control or influence the hardware or device element while some Chinese telcos also own the cloud ecosystem. Jio is the only company that is omnipresent across all of them. It owns the digital ecosystem right from the network, devices and apps to retail. So Jio is much more than just a telecom firm now, it is a technology firm," said Pathak.

But on top of the value chain Jio Platforms manages to control, it has woven a digital layer of services covering all aspects, he noted.

"It positions Jio Platforms to leverage the daily digital consumption patterns of over a billion Indian consumers. The investors are attracted to the platform and scale it is likely to provide especially when 300 million new smartphone users are likely to embrace digital platforms in the next five years," said Pathak.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
India's Jio Platforms raises over $10 bil. after KKR invests $1.5 bil.

India Telecom

1 MINUTE

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
General Atlantic's $879 mil. investment raises funding for Jio Platforms to $8 bil.

India Telecom

4 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Tourist-related revenue of Thailand's mobile operator AIS plunged 43%

Thailand Telecom

8 DAYS AGO

5.jpg
After Facebook and Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners invests $1.5 bil. in Jio Platforms

India Telecom

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

15 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

Japan Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash
China's Huawei reports record sales for 2019 despite row with U.S.

China Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tha Oo (3rd from L) and Kyaw Myo (C), both deputy minister for transport and communications of Myanmar, and Ichiro Maruyama (3rd from R), Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, attend a ceremony in capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 20, 2019, to sign a contract for upgrading the Southeast Asian country's telecom network. A Japanese group led by Sojitz Corp. has won the deal against a Chinese-South Korean team. (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

6 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower in Myanmar (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., speaks in an interview with NNA in Singapore on Oct. 17, 2019.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

8 MONTHS AGO

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

9 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Grab)
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab

Indonesia Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO

20190522_0009.jpg
Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei smartphones

Japan Telecom

ALMOST 1 YEAR

Logo kyodo image

NTT Docomo invests in Singapore's e-pay platform Matchmove

Singapore Telecom

TOKYO, NNA - NTT Docomo Ventures Inc., an investment unit of Japan’s top mobile carrier NTT Docomo I...

16, May. 2019

SoftBank mulls investing up to $3 billion for stake in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: reports

India Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Corp. is considering investing up to $3 billion in India’s fastest...

26, Apr. 2019

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 19 NNA Tran Minh Chung, CEO of Vinsmart, unveils Vsmart brand smartphones at a launch event on Dec. 14, 2018.
Vietnamese conglomerate challenges Chinese brands in smartphone market

Vietnam Telecom

19, Dec. 2018

20181219_0001.jpg
SoftBank mobile unit makes tepid debut on Tokyo market

Japan Telecom

19, Dec. 2018

Logo kyodo image

Japan decides to exclude Huawei, ZTE from gov't procurement

Japan Telecom

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan decided Monday to effectively exclude Chinese telecommunication equipment giant...

12, Dec. 2018

Logo kyodo image

NTT Data to take majority stake in India’s e-payment provider Atom

India Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s leading information technology firm NTT Data Corp. said Tuesday it will acq...

28, Nov. 2018

Japan's Kyowa Exeo to buy Singapore's Leng Aik Engineering

Singapore Telecom

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's Kyowa Exeo Corp. will purchase Leng Aik Engineering Pte. Ltd. of Singapore ...

07, Nov. 2018