Samsung's first outdoor 4K QLED smart TV makes debut in North America

(Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics released a consumer model of its first outdoor 4K quantum dot LED (QLED) smart TV in the United States and Canada. It is specifically designed to bring the full indoor entertainment experience outside, with its display boasting weather-resistant durability against water and dust.

Available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, Samsung said the outdoor TV called "The Terrance" can be installed easily across a variety of settings as it fits perfectly with any outdoor living space. The Terrance will be released later this year in Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other regions. A professional model for businesses will be available this summer.

"With the introduction of The Terrace, we are thrilled to transcend the connected living room experience to the outdoors by delivering on engineering feats and content experiences that only Samsung can achieve," Samsung's visual display president Han Jong-hee said in a statement.

Samsung said the outdoor TV offers a crystal-clear display to increase visibility in all sorts of outdoor conditions and allows users to enjoy content in vivid picture quality, even in broad daylight. The display is coated with anti-reflection and adaptive picture technology which optimizes content by analyzing its surroundings to minimize unwanted glare.

The QLED 4K display is perfect for sports fans as it provides clear, lifelike picture quality, ideal for motion-intensive content, Samsung said, adding that the outdoor TV supports mobile viewing capabilities and multiple voice services including Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

A smart TV platform ensures a free linear TV video service with over 120 channels, a comprehensive fitness and wellness platform and subscription streaming services, Samsung said.

The company said that the soundbar, which can be mounted to a wall, or to the TV, has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for customized sound output and features distortion canceling technology for immersive audio experience.