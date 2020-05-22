Nestle to boost pet foods, make plant-based products in China

22, May. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Nestle
(Photo courtesy of Nestle

TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese unit of Swiss food and drink giant Nestle S.A. will invest over 100 million Swiss francs ($103 million) in a factory near Beijing to step up pet food production and install capacity to make plant-based products, the parent company said Wednesday.

Nestle (China) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestle S.A., will expand its pet food factory in the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area. New production lines in the development zone will produce veterinary diet foods and wet cat food, Nestle said in a statement.

The factory for plant-based products will be Nestle’s first in Asia, the company said, but it did not elaborate what kinds of plant-based foods it will produce and output volume.

Nestle’s expansion comes as pet ownership grows in China and people become increasingly conscious about health.

“With the rapid pace of urbanization in China, pet ownership has been a trend and is becoming increasingly popular not only in top-tier cities but also across low-tier and rural areas,” Nestle said in the statement.

The plant will run on environmentally friendly technology to reduce carbon emissions, Nestle adds. It has set a goal of creating zero net greenhouse gas emission by 2050.

“In recent years, the food sector has undergone a quiet revolution as people are choosing more and more healthy, nutritious, and environmentally friendly foods,” the statement says.

At the same plant, Nestle’s subsidiary will upgrade a production line for Nestle Chengzhen Wafer, a brand of cookie launched in 2019.

Nestle had already regarded its 26-year-old Tianjin factory as a key production hub in China. Nestle (China) has 31 factories, three research and development centers and four product innovation centers. Other China properties train personnel to farm dairy cows and do research on food safety. The company employs 43,000 workers in China.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Nestle
Nestle to boost pet foods, make plant-based products in China

China Food

41 MINUTES AGO

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co., Ltd.)
Health conscious consumers boosting Thai beverage maker Osotspa’ sales amid pandemic

Thailand Food

22 HOURS AGO

Instant noodles aisle in Village Grocer at Plaza Arkadia on May 19, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysians snap up instant noodles for lockdown meals

Features Malaysia Food

YESTERDAY

(Photo courtesy of Tata Consumer Products)
India Tata group to take full control of beverage joint venture with PepsiCo

India Food

2 DAYS AGO

image-1589438600162.jpg
China Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola establish pasteurized milk venture: report

China Food

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Matt & Chris Pua on Unsplash
Nissin Foods to produce pre-cut vegetables for H.K., China markets

Hong Kong Food

22 DAYS AGO

Kameda Seika's signature Kaki No Tane snack with local flavors under the new brand Kari Kari (NNA)
2 Japanese food makers in India resume production amid lockdown

Features India Food

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash
Meiji to invest $254 mil. in China dairy farm operator AustAsia to source more raw milk

China Food

1 MONTH AGO

waldemar-brandt-tS7DTFZKWuY-unsplash.jpg
Thailand alcohol fizzling out as COVID-19 restrictions widen

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)
Yakult raises probiotic drink output in Myanmar amid growing consumer demand

Myanmar Food

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
Australian regulator to approve Asahi’s acquisition of local beer giant CUB

Australia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1585193237725.jpg
Japanese dairy maker Meiji to boost China output by 30% on solid sales

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

Japan Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lana Abie on Unsplash
Major Japanese wine trader Enoteca opens fully-owned sales unit in Thailand

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Myanmar brand beers at a supermarket in Yangon in December 2019. (NNA)
Kirin's Myanmar venture posts 28% operating profit rise in FY 2019

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

The first Kayanoya overseas retail store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020. (NNA)
Century-old Kubara Honke of Japan finds Hong Kong favors traditional seasoning

Hong Kong Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by wanderson91 from Pixabay
Japanese food maker Imuraya to tap Malaysian ice cream market

Malaysia Food

4 MONTHS AGO

barbecue-and-baked-tahing-1191426.jpg
Japan’s Nishimoto to buy 30% share in Vietnam’s Japanese food trader Sim Ba Trading

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Nissin Foods forges strategic alliance for China growth

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japan's Asahi withdraws from Calpis soft drink venture in Thailand

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Jun Kono, director, Daawat Kameda (India) along with LT Foods officials Vijay Kumar Arora and Ritesh Arora unveiling their locally manufactured Kari Kari snacks in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. (Photo courtesy of LT Foods)
Kameda Seika and local partner launch premium rice snacks in India

India Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Igor Miske on Unsplash
Taiwan meat-substitute makers take growing share of enthusiastic global market

Features Taiwan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

G_photo-1540340061722-9293d5163008.jpeg
Japan’s Ezaki Glico to produce Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks in Indonesia

Indonesia Food

5 MONTHS AGO

DaChan Great Wall Group President Charles Han (L) and Showa Sangyo Co. President Kazuhiko Niitsuma, seals a deal on Dec. 17, to enhance cooperation in egg and flour production in Taiwan.
Taiwan food processor, Showa Sangyo of Japan set up JVs to process eggs, mill flour

Taiwan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

photo_0.jpg
Japan to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand

Japan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Justin Sanchez on Unsplash
Japan’s Asahi Group to acquire Singaporean vending machine business

Singapore Food

5 MONTHS AGO