Lotte Chemical buys minority stake in Japanese peer Showa Denko for $132 mil.

22, May. 2020

SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s Lotte Chemical Corp. has acquired a 4.46 percent stake in Japanese peer Showa Denko K. K. in a bid for future growth.

The share purchase worth 161.7 billion won ($132 million) was carried out in two phases between March and April, Lotte Chemical said Wednesday.

A Showa Denko spokesperson declined to comment on the deal.

Showa Denko completed their planned acquisition of an 87.61 percent stake in Hitachi Chemical Co., a Japanese chemical giant, for about 845 billion yen ($7.9 billion) through a tender offer on April 20.

The South Korean firm had bid for negotiation rights for the sale of Hitachi Chemical by its parent conglomerate Hitachi Ltd., according to a Yonhap News report.

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin said at a board meeting on Wednesday that the group needs to collectively invest in fields in which it can achieve future growth, the report said.

