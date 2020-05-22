Honda to resume motorcycle production in India on Monday on eased lockdown

Photo by Steve Rybka on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA – Honda Motor Co., the world’s largest motorcycle maker, will resume production in India next week as the country’s nationwide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak has been eased.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said Thursday it will restart a plant in the southern state of Karnataka, its biggest in the world’s largest motorcycle market, on Monday.

The local unit, which produces nearly 6 million of the global total of over 20 million motorcycles, also plans to reopen three other factories from the first week of June, it said in a statement.

The Indian government said last Sunday it will extend the lockdown till May 31 while relaxing rules on social and economic activities including people’s interstate travel, which could help companies secure workers at factories.

Honda said “nearly 99 percent of Honda’s 300 plus supplier plants” have got approvals to resume their operations, and over 60 percent of Honda dealers have restarted sales and service activities.