Hyundai collaborates with KT to develop total remote management solution for electric buses

SEOUL, AJU - In an effort to increase the efficiency of electric buses which are being tested in the streets of Seoul, Hyundai Motor has collaborated with KT, a top telecom company in South Korea, to develop a remote control tower system that would analyze and manage data on location and battery status in real time.

In a joint statement on Monday, Hyundai and KT disclosed a pilot project to apply a total remote management solution system by the end of this year to 14 electric buses being tested in Seoul.

“Starting with this cooperation, KT and Hyundai Motor will continue to work together, including the joint development of various services, to vitalize electric vehicles that are seen as eco-friendly transportation for the future,” KT's connected car division head Choi Kang-rim was quoted as saying.

The companies said their solution would monitor and manage Seoul's electric buses remotely using wireless networks, check the performance of batteries and share on-road information such as traffic jams and accidents. When buses encounter an unexpected situation, substitute buses can be dispatched.

Hyundai plans to manufacture more than 300 hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses annually starting next year. The first batch of hydrogen buses was deployed in the southeastern port city of Pohang in June and more will be deployed to replace old buses in other cities.