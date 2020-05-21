Vietnam enters 35th straight day with no new community COVID-19 cases

Vietnam has gone 35 straight days without new COVID-19 infection cases in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Image by Olga Ozik from Pixabay
As of May 21 morning, the total infections in the country remained at 324, including 184 imported cases that had been quarantined upon their arrival.

There are 264 recoveries, accounting for 82 percent of the total, while the remaining 60 are under treatment at nine hospitals across the country. The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases has the largest number of cases at present, 27.

Among the active patients, eight have tested negative at least once.

Nearly 12,990 people are still kept in quarantine in Vietnam, including 307 in hospitals, over 7,600 in state-designated facilities and the rest at home. - VNA

