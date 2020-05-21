Cambodia lifts ban on entry of visitors from six countries

Photo by Pj Go on Unsplash

PHNOM PENH, VNA - Cambodia has lifted a ban on entry of visitors from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the US that had been put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on May 20.

However, foreign visitors would still need to present a certificate no more than 72 hours old confirming that they are not infected with the coronavirus and proof of 50,000 USD worth of health insurance while in Cambodia, the ministry said.

They also would be quarantined for 14 days after arrival at government-designated facilities and tested for the virus, it added, but did not specify where.

The Cambodian Health Ministry said that the last COVID-19 patient has recovered and been discharged from hospital on May 16, leaving the country with zero cases.

Cambodia will reopen all museums in June after it has found no new COVID-19 infections for more than a month, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said.

In a letter sent to Culture Minister Phoeurng Sackona on May 19 and released to the media one day later, Bunheng said Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen approved the reopening of the museums last week.

To avoid the risks of new COVID-19 infections, Bunheng advised all museums to follow health and hygiene measures by screening visitors’ body temperature, providing them with alcohol or antibacterial gel for handwashing, and keeping social distancing among them.

On the same day, Indonesia launched its domestically-made medical equipment to fasten the country’s efforts to handle the outbreak.

Pieces of the equipment, comprising rapid diagnostic test kits, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits and artificial intelligence (AI) to triage COVID-19 patients, are developed by the Research and Technology Ministry's consortium for the COVID-19 studies, including state-owned enterprises, private companies, universities and research institutes.

Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said at a virtual launching event he hoped the products can mark the awakening of Indonesia's innovation. - VNA