4 Malaysian, U.S. firms join hands to supply medical air ventilators globally

By Charlotte Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysian plastic injection mold maker Sanichi Technology Berhad, U.S. photovoltaic power system provider Arzon Solar LLC and two other Malaysian firms have teamed up in producing and selling medical grade air ventilators globally amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding on development, production, marketing and sales of the equipment in the domestic and international markets, Sanichi said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the local bourse, this week.

The team includes circuit board maker PNE PCB Berhad and AT Systematization Berhad, a manufacturer of industrial automation systems and machinery. They will form a joint venture in Malaysia with three local firms holding a 30 percent stake each and Arzon Solar the remainder, the statement on Monday said.

With its current capabilities, Sanichi founder and Managing Director Pang Chow Huat told NNA the Malaysian trio are able to produce 10,000 ventilators per month. Sanichi “will be in charge of producing the exterior plastic cover of the ventilators,” he added.

Besides providing printed circuit boards needed for the ventilators, PNE PCB would complete the assembly of ventilators at its facilities. AT Systematization, which was accredited for ISO 13485, an international medical equipment quality certification, has produced medical devices, according to Pang.

California-based Arzon will take on the distribution and marketing of medical equipment in Malaysia and beyond.

Pang noted that existing assets and facilities are sufficient to kick-start the production. “Within a couple of months, we have to produce a mock-up sample for marketing and to get approvals from the authorities,” he said. “We are fighting with time now because ventilators are in huge demand at the moment.”

Pang said that the global mechanical medical ventilators market is valued at about $1.05 billion.