Luxury car brand Genesis to share vehicle data for development of third-party products and services

21, May. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor)
SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor's luxury car brand Genesis will share vehicle data collected from actual cars so that third parties including developers can improve and upgrade products and services for connected cars.

Genesis introduced "Genesis Developers," an open data platform that shares vehicle-related big data with private and corporate developers. The data, collected from Genesis drivers who gave consent, will be provided in an application programming interface (API) format so that machines including computers can analyze and understand.

The processing of vehicle-related big data has become important among global carmakers in the era of connected cars. The information including the driving habit of drivers, travel distances and other information are sorted and analyzed so that car companies can create better products and services. Such chains of data can sometimes reveal a hidden weak link and prompt engineers to make changes to a car's design or technology.

The data can also be used in the programming of connected cars to teach them how to counteract against unexpected situations such as accidents or parts malfunctions. Big data is also used to detect car parts that have degraded to a point of breaking down before they actually fall apart on the road.

