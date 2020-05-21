EVFTA submitted to NA for ratification

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented the State President’s proposal to the National Assembly for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) at the opening sitting of the 14th National Assembly’s ninth session on May 20.

21, May. 2020

port-1569694_1280.jpg

HANOI, VNA - Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented the State President’s proposal to the National Assembly for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) at the opening sitting of the 14th National Assembly’s ninth session on May 20.

Signed in Hanoi on June 30, 2019, the EVFTA consists of 17 chapters, eight annexes, two protocols, two memoranda of understanding, and four joint statements. With its level of commitment, the deal is considered a comprehensive and high-quality agreement that guarantees the balance of interests between Vietnam and the EU and matches WTO regulations.

Vice President Thinh said that in terms of politics, national security, and diplomatic strategy, the deal reflects the strong determination of both sides to strengthen bilateral ties, thereby helping to develop relations in a more intensive and substantive manner.

Together with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the ratification and implementation of the EVFTA would affirm Vietnam’s commitments to the international free trade system, help promote negotiations of FTAs with other important partners, and mark an important stage in the country’s comprehensive and intensive international integration, she said.

As Vietnam is holding the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, the EVFTA will help enhance its role and stature in EU-ASEAN relations and be an example of an FTA between the two blocs in the future, according to the Vice President.

She also cited a Government report as saying that after the deal takes effect, bilateral trade and the EU’s investment in Vietnam will both increase, actively contributing to economic growth, job creation, and State budget revenue.

However, she noted, the pact may also generate certain challenges in market competition, the reform of the legal system to comply with the deal’s strict requirements, and the pressure of social supervision over the deal’s implementation.

Regarding Brexit and the UK’s relationship with the EVFTA, Thinh said that under the Brexit agreement, the UK will have a transition period before officially leaving the EU. Therefore, if the EVFTA becomes effective during this transition period, the UK will still benefit from Vietnam’s commitments with the EU under the pact and vice-versa.

The UK also has the right to negotiate, sign, and ratify new bilateral FTAs during the transition period, but such deals must not come into force or be implemented during that time, unless the EU agrees.

It has been promoting talks on a bilateral agreement with Vietnam on the basis of the EVFTA, so any future deal could be enforced after the transition period, Thinh noted.

Delivering a verification report on the matter, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau said ratifying the pact would send out an important message about Vietnam’s resolve to foster international economic connectivity and support the rules-based multilateral trade system amid emerging populism and trade protectionism. It will also help diversify the country’s markets and ensure economic security.

The signing and ratifying of the EVFTA at this point in time is appropriate, he said, as it will continue to create momentum for international economic integration and domestic economic recovery after the COVID-19.

Given this, the committee proposed the NA ratify the EVFTA at this ninth session and allow the implementation of the deal with the UK until the transition period ends on December 31, 2020. The FTA enforcement in relation to the UK could be extended for an additional 24 months under the Brexit agreement.

The committee also proposed the legislature assign the Government to step up negotiations for and the signing of a bilateral FTA with the UK on the basis of the EVFTA, Giau said. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Leaders from 16 Asia-Pacific nations attend a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Nonthabuti, north of Bangkok, on Nov. 4, 2019)
FOCUS: Virus pandemic may force Japan to give up RCEP agreement in 2020

Japan Trade

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
China to lower rates of additional tariffs on some U.S. products

China Trade

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
India absent from RCEP special negotiating talks in Indonesia

Asia Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

patrick-beznoska-KZpL6Jtivek-unsplash.jpg
Diplomatic row throws Malaysia’s palm oil export to India into headwinds

India Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

cropped_image_l.png
China suspends planned additional tariffs on some U.S. goods: gov't

China Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
U.S., China clinch trade deal that averts new tariff hike: media

China Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1575446825707.png
Japan's parliament approves trade deal with U.S.

Japan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Trump says "no deadline" for trade deal with China

China Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo)
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on Nov. 4, 2019.)
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191105_0002.jpg
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191024_0003.jpg
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row

Japan Trade

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191008_0001_1.png
Japan, U.S. formally sign bilateral trade agreement

Japan Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190926_0002.jpg
Abe, Trump reach trade deal, Japan exempt from higher auto tariffs

Japan Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190918_0001.png
S. Korea revokes Japan's status as preferred trade partner

South Korea Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190916_0001.jpg
Trump tells Congress trade deal with Japan to be inked in coming weeks

Japan Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods

Asia Trade

NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...

8 MONTHS AGO

Japan rejects South Korea's plan to revoke top-tier trade partner status

South Korea Trade

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's industry ministry on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind South Korea's de...

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Trade minister Hiroshige Seko)
Japan allows chemical's 1st export to S. Korea under new controls

South Korea Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190808_0006.jpg
Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit

Philippines Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

20190808_0004.jpg
Taiwan July exports dip on decline in shipments to major markets

Taiwan Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

South Korean exports down for 8th straight month in July on global slowdown

South Korea Trade

SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s exports fell for an eighth straight month in July, hit by soft demand for...

10 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha shake hands ahead of their talks on Aug. 1, 2019, in Bangkok on the sidelines of ASEAN-related meetings)
Japan decides to revoke South Korea's preferential trade status

South Korea Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190801_0007.jpg
Taiwan Q2 GDP growth accelerates on export gains from U.S.-China trade row

Taiwan Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

China says negotiators discussed purchases of U.S. agricultural goods

China Trade

SHANGHAI, Kyodo - China and the United States discussed China's growing purchases of U.S. agricultur...

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190731_0008.jpg
S. Korea, Japan foreign ministers to hold talks Thurs.

South Korea Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Taiwan Jan-June exports to U.S. surge 17% amid U.S.-China trade spat

Taiwan Trade

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s exports to the United States rose 17.4 percent in the first six months of 201...

10 MONTHS AGO