Japan AI tech venture Neural Pocket opens its 1st overseas office in Singapore

SINGAPORE, NNA - Neural Pocket Inc., a Japanese firm offering artificial intelligence technology services, has opened its first overseas branch in Singapore, paving the way to expand its business in Asia.

The new branch was registered as of April 30. The initial focus will be on Malaysia and Thailand judging from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on various countries in Asia, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Neutral Pocket, founded in 2018, said it will collaborate with NVIDIA Corp., a U.S.-based graphic chip maker, and China’s Huawei Technologies Co., an information and communications technology firm, to expand their businesses in Southeast Asia.

Armed with technologies in AI implementation, object or person recognition, 3D recognition and AI development platforms, Neural Pocket offers a range of services including AI-driven fashion trend analysis.

It also provides advanced analysis for smart cities to track people and object attributes and behavior targeted at government bodies, transport or other facility operators.

The AI tech venture sees growth potential for the smart city business in Southeast Asia where urbanization has been rapid. The company aims to boost overseas sales to the same level as those generated in Japan in the next three to four years, Han Zhou, chief operating officer, told NNA in a teleconference interview on Monday.