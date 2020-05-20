Taiwan's leader Tsai calls for dialogue with China as 2nd term begins

20, May. 2020

TAIPEI, Kyodo - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called for dialogue with China but rejected unification with the mainland under Beijing's "one country, two systems" principle as she began her second and final term on Wednesday.

Tsai made the call for dialogue in her inauguration speech after taking the oath of office at her swearing-in ceremony at the presidential office in Taipei.

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.)</p><p> </p><p></p><p> </p><p>[Central News Agency/Kyodo]
(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.)

[Central News Agency/Kyodo]

"Here, I want to reiterate the words -- peace, parity, democracy and dialogue. We will not accept the Beijing authorities' use of one country, two systems to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. We stand fast by this principle," she said.

Tsai began her second term on a high note, having gained broad public support after successfully guiding the self-governed island in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Taiwan under Tsai, leader of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, faces a China eager to undermine Taipei's quest for international recognition and finds itself entangled in an increasingly strained U.S.-China relationship.

Tsai comfortably won re-election in January after many voters embraced her staunch opposition to the unification model proposed by China, a stance she first made clear in January 2019.

The Tsai government, which was launched in May 2016, enjoys about a 70 percent support rate among the public for its handling of the virus outbreak on the island, opinion surveys show.

Taiwan's success in stemming the spread of the virus also won plaudits from the international community, helping bring attention to Taiwan's absence from the World Health Organization and China's efforts to keep it out.

China and Taiwan split after a civil war in 1949, with the Chinese communists establishing their government in Beijing and the Nationalist Party retreating to rule Taiwan.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting unification, by force if necessary.

Taiwan's presidents have been directly elected since 1996 and can serve up to two four-year terms. Tsai's predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou of the Nationalist Party, was president from 2008 to 2016.

William Lai, who was premier from September 2017 to January 2019 and who unsuccessfully challenged Tsai in last year's presidential primary, serves as vice president in her second term.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, Taiwan's head of government appointed by the president, continues to serve in the same position. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.) [Central News Agency/Kyodo]
Taiwan's leader Tsai calls for dialogue with China as 2nd term begins

Taiwan Politics

7 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China to hold delayed annual parliament meeting on May 22

China Politics

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

South Korea Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Public broadcaster must back "one country" rule, Hong Kong leader says

Hong Kong Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's Xi postpones state visit to Japan amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Modi, Trump agree to boost defense ties, forge strategic partnership

India Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China delays annual parliament meeting amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1581927442407.jpg
China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Approval rate for Japan PM Abe's Cabinet logs sharpest fall in 2 years

Japan Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting amid virus spread: sources

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Jan. 17, 2020.) [Photo courtesy of the Myanmar government]
Myanmar, China ink Belt and Road deals during Xi visit

Myanmar Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpeg
Hong Kong leader blames unrest on 'misunderstanding' of future

Hong Kong Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(From left: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi)[Courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry]
Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree on importance of trilateral cooperation

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1578626079624.jpg
Japan, China to craft new political document for Xi's state visit

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Photo courtesy of news.gov.hk]
Chinese leaders reiterate support for Hong Kong leader amid protests

China Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Senior officials from Japan and South Korea meet to discuss export controls.) [Pool photo]
Japan, South Korea improve "mutual understanding" on export controls

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies Rohingya genocide in testimony at U.N. court

Myanmar Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
China imposes sanctions on U.S. NGOs over Hong Kong rights law

China Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0003.jpg
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

Hong Kong Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Clashes between protesters and police near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon district on Nov. 18, 2019.)
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

Hong Kong Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191120_0011_1.jpg
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

Hong Kong Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Clock running out on GSOMIA

South Korea Politics

The future of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations ahead of the expiration of GSOMIA. The clock is running ...

6 MONTHS AGO

20191120_0002.jpg
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191115_0011.jpg
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191114_0001.jpg
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia

Cambodia Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Kem Sokha in 2016)
Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest

Cambodia Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image