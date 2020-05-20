India Tata group to take full control of beverage joint venture with PepsiCo

20, May. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Tata Consumer Products)
(Photo courtesy of Tata Consumer Products)

NEW DELHI, NNA – Tata Consumer Products Ltd., an Indian food and beverage maker under local conglomerate Tata group, will take full control of a 50:50 drink joint venture with PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

The Indian firm said in a statement on Monday it will buy the entire stake held by the Indian arm of the U.S. food and beverage giant in NourishCo Beverages Ltd. and obtain rights over the “Gluco Plus/Gluco+” brand for a total of 290 million rupees ($3.8 million).

The transaction is scheduled to be completed by the end of June, the statement said.

The move is part of efforts to widen its portfolio in the food and beverages space and further expand in the ready-to-drink beverage segment, the Tata arm said.

NourishCo Beverages, established in 2010, has focused on building brands in the healthy hydration drink field and has Himalayan mineral water, Tata Gluco Plus and Tata Water Plus in its portfolio, according to the statement.

“The liquid beverages category has exciting growth potential and this move will help us strengthen and widen our presence in it,” Sunil D’Souza, who took over as managing director and CEO at Tata Consumer Products last December, said in the statement.

NourishCo Beverages posted 1.81 billion rupees in sales in the financial year through March 31, 2020, according to the statement.

Tata Consumer Products, formerly known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd., has a consolidated revenue of 100 billion rupees and employs more than 2,200 workers, according to the company.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Tata Consumer Products)
India Tata group to take full control of beverage joint venture with PepsiCo

India Food

1 HOUR AGO

image-1589438600162.jpg
China Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola establish pasteurized milk venture: report

China Food

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Matt & Chris Pua on Unsplash
Nissin Foods to produce pre-cut vegetables for H.K., China markets

Hong Kong Food

20 DAYS AGO

Kameda Seika's signature Kaki No Tane snack with local flavors under the new brand Kari Kari (NNA)
2 Japanese food makers in India resume production amid lockdown

Features India Food

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash
Meiji to invest $254 mil. in China dairy farm operator AustAsia to source more raw milk

China Food

1 MONTH AGO

waldemar-brandt-tS7DTFZKWuY-unsplash.jpg
Thailand alcohol fizzling out as COVID-19 restrictions widen

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)
Yakult raises probiotic drink output in Myanmar amid growing consumer demand

Myanmar Food

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
Australian regulator to approve Asahi’s acquisition of local beer giant CUB

Australia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1585193237725.jpg
Japanese dairy maker Meiji to boost China output by 30% on solid sales

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

Japan Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lana Abie on Unsplash
Major Japanese wine trader Enoteca opens fully-owned sales unit in Thailand

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Myanmar brand beers at a supermarket in Yangon in December 2019. (NNA)
Kirin's Myanmar venture posts 28% operating profit rise in FY 2019

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

The first Kayanoya overseas retail store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020. (NNA)
Century-old Kubara Honke of Japan finds Hong Kong favors traditional seasoning

Hong Kong Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by wanderson91 from Pixabay
Japanese food maker Imuraya to tap Malaysian ice cream market

Malaysia Food

3 MONTHS AGO

barbecue-and-baked-tahing-1191426.jpg
Japan’s Nishimoto to buy 30% share in Vietnam’s Japanese food trader Sim Ba Trading

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Nissin Foods forges strategic alliance for China growth

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japan's Asahi withdraws from Calpis soft drink venture in Thailand

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Jun Kono, director, Daawat Kameda (India) along with LT Foods officials Vijay Kumar Arora and Ritesh Arora unveiling their locally manufactured Kari Kari snacks in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. (Photo courtesy of LT Foods)
Kameda Seika and local partner launch premium rice snacks in India

India Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Igor Miske on Unsplash
Taiwan meat-substitute makers take growing share of enthusiastic global market

Features Taiwan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

G_photo-1540340061722-9293d5163008.jpeg
Japan’s Ezaki Glico to produce Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks in Indonesia

Indonesia Food

5 MONTHS AGO

DaChan Great Wall Group President Charles Han (L) and Showa Sangyo Co. President Kazuhiko Niitsuma, seals a deal on Dec. 17, to enhance cooperation in egg and flour production in Taiwan.
Taiwan food processor, Showa Sangyo of Japan set up JVs to process eggs, mill flour

Taiwan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

photo_0.jpg
Japan to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand

Japan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Justin Sanchez on Unsplash
Japan’s Asahi Group to acquire Singaporean vending machine business

Singapore Food

5 MONTHS AGO

spoon-2426623_1280.jpg
Japan’s Mitsui Sugar to start joint packaging venture in China

China Food

6 MONTHS AGO

A new premix plant of Nisshin Foods Inc.’s arm in Vietnam, as pictured on Dec. 3, 2019, in the Amata City Industrial Park in Bien Hoa, Dong Nai Province. (NNA/Kyodo)
Nisshin Seifun opens its 1st premix plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

6 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Dewi Hartaty Suratty, CEO of Warees Halal Ltd., Sallim Abdul Kadir, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Warees Halal, Toru Ikuta, president and CEO of JTB Pte. Ltd., Naoyoshi Tashiro, General Manager of JTB Pte Ltd, pose for a signing ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 29, 2019.
JTB, Singaporean certification sign deal to strengthen halal foods sold in Japan

Singapore Food

6 MONTHS AGO