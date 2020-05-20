Japan mulls ending state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo prefs.

20, May. 2020

Osaka, Japan (Photo by Amy Chandra from Pexels)
Osaka, Japan (Photo by Amy Chandra from Pexels)

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan is considering lifting a state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo later this week as the numbers of new coronavirus infections in the three prefectures have remained low, government officials said Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make the final decision on Thursday after hearing opinions from health experts, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

While the government has assessed that the western prefectures have also secured enough hospital beds and capacity to conduct virus tests, Abe and his aides are carefully watching the situations in Tokyo and Hokkaido, according to the officials.

Abe lifted the state of emergency in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures last week and said it would be possible to do the same in the rest of the areas even before its expiry on May 31, if certain criteria are met.

The eight remaining are Tokyo, Osaka and five prefectures in their surrounding areas, as well as Hokkaido, a grouping where nearly half the country's population lives.

They have been divided into three groups based on geographical proximity -- the metropolitan area encompassing Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, the Kansai region of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, and Hokkaido.

The government will decide whether to lift the emergency by group, the officials said.

"Compared with when the emergency was declared, the numbers of new patients in the eight prefectures have fallen significantly," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

The government plans to focus on three criteria to decide whether to end the emergency, under which people have been requested to avoid nonessential outings and businesses that require close person-to-person interactions have been asked to shut temporarily.

They are the situation of new cases, capacity to provide medical services and whether monitoring systems, including polymerase chain reaction tests, are sufficient, according to the sources.

One of the numerical targets proposed by a government panel of experts for lifting the emergency in the remaining prefectures is whether infections have fallen below 0.5 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week.

For Tokyo, with a population of roughly 14 million, it would mean that the number of people infected with the virus would have to be fewer than 70 in one week.

The three Kansai prefectures had all cleared the numerical target as of Monday, with a senior government official saying, "They will be fine (for the lifting) if things remain as they are."

The figures for Hokkaido, Tokyo and Kanagawa are 0.87, 0.77 and 1.07, respectively.

"It's still difficult for Hokkaido. I believe the metropolitan area will aim for the lifting at the end of the month," a source close to Abe said. "But there's no plan to lift Saitama and Chiba earlier (than Tokyo and Kanagawa)."

On Tuesday, the daily number of new coronavirus cases reported in Tokyo totaled five, the same as two days ago which was the lowest since the capital was placed under a state of emergency on April 7.

Another government source did not rule out the possibility of the eight prefectures together seeing the lifting on Thursday, saying the decision will not be made in light of one criterion, such as the number of new cases.

The below-0.5 criterion is more stringent compared with other countries, with Germany calling for 50 or below and New York requiring less than two over the three previous days on average out of 100,000 people.

The health ministry on Tuesday said 17,000 hospital beds have been secured for potential COVID-19 patients in Japan. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Osaka, Japan (Photo by Amy Chandra from Pexels)
Japan mulls ending state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo prefs.

Japan Economy

1 MINUTE

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
Japan's initial goal of V-shaped recovery not on horizon

Features Japan Economy

24 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan slides into recession as economy shrinks 3.4%

Japan Economy

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

On-going infrastructure project under sunset sky in Kuala Lumpur (Photo by Zukiman Mohamad)
Malaysia suffers weakest growth in Q1, expects recovery from second half

Malaysia Economy

6 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Infrastructure in priority push for Philippines after 2 - 3.4% contraction forecast

Philippines Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. (DD News/PTI)
Modi announces $265 bil. rescue package, bold reforms for India hailed

India Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippines extends lockdown in Metro Manila and 2 areas till end-May, easing for the rest

Philippines Economy

8 DAYS AGO

Sydney Harbour
Australia aims to reopen economy by July via phased easing of curbs

Australia Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Poblacion, Makati, Metro Manila (Photo by Dayanara Nacion on Unsplash)
Philippines awaits recovery package as GDP falls for first time since 1998

Philippines Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Claudio Guglieri on Unsplash)
Japan consumer confidence hits record low amid virus pandemic

Japan Economy

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic

Features Philippines Economy

20 DAYS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
BOJ expands easing steps to cushion virus' economic impact

Japan Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sydnery (Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash)
Australian central bank chief fears 10% shrink in GDP, surge in unemployment rate

Australia Economy

28 DAYS AGO

hand-3108175_1280.jpg
Taiwan March export orders see 4.3% rebound, driven by resumption of China factories

Taiwan Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo (Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash)
Japan Cabinet OKs reworked extra budget for $1.1 tril. virus package

Japan Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Coronavirus feared taking greater toll on jobs than Lehman shock

Japan Economy

30 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
India toughens FDI rules to reduce threat of Chinese “opportunistic” M&As

India Economy

30 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
China's economy shrinks 6.8% in 1st-quarter, 1st decline on record

China Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

image_l.jpg
G-20 agrees to support debt relief for poor nations

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Brett Andrei Martin on Unspla
Philippines gives $1 bil. wage subsidy to 3.4 mil. SME workers

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
BOJ lowers assessments of all 9 regional economies over coronavirus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Apr_7_photo.jpg
India unemployment soars to 23% amid pandemic lockdown

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Petaling Jaya
Extra $2.2 billion aid for Malaysia SMEs, but 20 percent face demise, said association

Malaysia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Government buildings in Tokyo (Photo by Tom Rickhuss on Unsplash)
Japan approves nearly $1 tril. package to cushion coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Daryan Shamkhali on Unsplash)
Japan PM Abe declares state of emergency amid widespread virus infections

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image