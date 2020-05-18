Malaysia’s KPower wins hydro power plant contract in Nepal

Nepal (Photo by Sebastian Pena Lambarri on Unsplash)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Malaysian diversified business group Kumpulan Powernet Bhd. (KPower) has won a $48 million contract to design and construct a small-scale hydraulic power plant in Nepal.

The work, awarded by Ghaurishankar Power Development Pvt. Ltd. (GPD), will be the first project for the Kuala Lumpur-based company in the land-locked South Asian country.

KPower, which is engaged in textile manufacturing and property business, said in a statement last Wednesday it will undertake the whole process of building the 22,900-kilowatt mini-hydraulic power station in the eastern Nepal district of Solukhumbu -- from designing, procurement and construction to trial operations. The construction of the power station is scheduled to be completed by May 2023, or within three years from its commencement.

“We are pleased to be awarded this project with GPD as it symbolizes a new milestone for our company as we are officially setting a foothold in Nepal for the first time,” Mustakim Mat Nun, managing director of the KPower group, said in a separate statement.

He added that KPower’s winning of the contract is “a result from our management team’s collaboration with a renowned European turbine manufacturer in seeking new opportunities for the development of a hydropower plant in Nepal for the past two years.”

KPower has been mainly involved in the manufacturing of warp-knitted fabrics from synthetic yarns for the lingerie industry, and real estate development, according to the company.

It has recently entered the infrastructure market and won a contract to build a mini-hydraulic power plant in Laos in February, and another in Perak, Malaysia, in March.