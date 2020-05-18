Nissan launches Kicks hybrid-tech powered SUV in Thailand

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.'s Kicks, a compact SUV, in Thailand on May 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.)

BANGKOK, May 18 Kyodo - Nissan Motor Co. has launched in Thailand an SUV equipped with its unique drive system that combines a gasoline engine and electric motor.

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co. has started local production of Kicks models, using its e-Power technology, the first production base for e-Power vehicles outside Japan, the unit said on Friday.

The Kicks comes in four models, starting at 889,000 baht ($27,000). Nissan began to take orders on Friday with delivery scheduled to begin in June, Natalie Scarr, a spokeswoman for Nissan Motor Asia Pacific Co., the regional headquarters, told NNA.

Manufacturing of the vehicles at a plant in Samut Prakan Province, southeast of Bangkok, is part of the automaker's 10.96 billion baht investment to enhance hybrid car production in Thailand.

In 2018, the Thai government approved the investment, which will make the country "a key global production and export hub," she said.

The e-Power technology employs a combustion engine to activate an electric-generating motor and store the electricity in a lithium-ion battery to drive the vehicle, with no plug-in charging.

The technology was introduced in Nissan's Serena minivan in 2018 for sale in Hong Kong and Singapore, the spokeswoman said. (NNA/Kyodo)