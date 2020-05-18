Honda Malaysia resumes full operations with preventive measures in place

All test drive cars are sanitised before and after each test drive session.(Photo courtesy of Honda Malaysia)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Dealers at Honda Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Co., have started full operations and reopened their showrooms following their temporary closures due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

With some preventive measures in place, Honda Malaysia resumed services, including customer test drives, booking a Honda car, new car deliveries and showroom visits, last Wednesday, according to a press release on Friday last week.

Honda Malaysia, the third-largest carmaker in the country after Perodua and Proton, temporarily closed its business operations from March 18. The local unit then gradually started after-sales services from April 29 although its sales offices, manufacturing plants and dealer showrooms remained closed.

Upon restarting full operations, Honda Malaysia is asking customers visiting showrooms to undergo temperature screening and use hand sanitizer at the entrance. Door handles and washrooms, the areas with high traffic, are sanitized and disinfected on a regular basis every day. When a customer is conducting a test drive, the sales advisor takes a rear seat for social distancing.

“Even as our dealers commence operations in full, we will continue to emphasise customers and associates’ safety by practicing social distancing as well as following the safety practices and guidelines,” Honda Malaysia Managing Director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said in the release.

Honda Malaysia said that warranties that expired between March 18 and May 12 are be extended until June 11. The services which were required during this period to maintain warranty validity are also extended until July 11.