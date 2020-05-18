Cambodia to remove ban on fish, white rice, paddy rice exports

Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay

HANOI, VNA - Cambodia will lift a ban on the exports of fish, white rice and paddy rice to ensure local food security during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent government’s statement released.

The Cambodian government has decided to allow the exports of paddy rice, white rice and fish starting from May 20 onward, the statement said, adding that the decision was made during a weekly cabinet meeting which was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The lifting of the ban, which has been imposed since April 5, came after the Southeast Asian country had detected no new COVID-19 cases for more than a month, and all of the 122 COVID-19 patients in the nation had been successfully treated.

Health Ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine on May 16 said although no new cases had been confirmed more than a month, people should remain extra-vigilant to avoid a second wave of infections.

She added that there are still risks of new infections because countries in the region and the world still see an increase in such cases. - VNA