India’s Drivezy, Oyo team up to serve travelers with rooms, mobility

Oyo users pose with Drivezy’s bikes stationed at an Oyo hotel in Bengaluru on June 17, 2019.

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA – India’s online hotel aggregator Oyo and car and bike sharing platform operator Drivezy have teamed up to offer accommodation and mobility to travelers, enhancing each other’s strength to boost their presence across the South Asian country.

The two Indian startups plan to station 100,000 bikes and cars at Oyo’s properties, such as hotels and homes in India, over the next three years, they said Monday.

On-site mobility hubs “will offer Oyo’s guests as well as other customers convenient access to Drivezy’s wide range of vehicles,” Amit Sahu, co-founder of Drivezy India Travels Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement.

This allows the idled mobility-sharing venture to further penetrate the tourism sector, which is mostly dependent on cabs and chauffeur-driven car rentals.

Currently, Oyo Hotels & Homes, the world’s third-largest chain of hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces established in 2013, has over 10,000 leased and franchised buildings in over 300 Indian cities.

Drivezy has already stationed 1,200 bikes at Oyo hotels in the two southern Indian cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while offering cars, motorcycles and scooters on rent in 11 cities around the nation, according to a joint statement.

On Drivezy’s online platform, guests type in a pin code and get first preference in hiring the vehicles parked at the property and they face “no inconvenience whatsoever,” the statement said.

Oyo, backed by global investors including Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., has a presence in over 800 cities globally, including Japan. Drivezy, funded by various investors such as Japan’s IT-Farm Corp., Das Capital and Yamaha Motor Co., is expanding its footprint globally with plans to enter the South Asian and Latin American markets in the near future, Ashwarya Singh, co-founder and CEO of Drivezy, said in a phone interview with NNA last week.

“Currently, our focus is on the Indian market, but we may explore the possibility of expanding this partnership to other countries in future,” he said.

“We recently forayed into overseas markets with the commencement of our services in San Francisco in the United States,” said Singh, adding that his startup is planning to extend its services to 10 more U.S. cities by next year.

For the Latin American market, the Indian firm is in talks with local mobility players to set up a joint venture for regional business expansion, he said