Philippines Manufacturing

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines

3 MONTHS AGO

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper smelter and refinery in the Philippines for the refurbishment of a waste heat recovery boiler as the Japanese company aims to capitalize on growing demand for equipment renewal and output expansion there.

Japan Philippines
Metals Manufacturing Mining Utility Engineering

to TOP Paage