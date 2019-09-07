Philippines Manufacturing
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to refurbish waste heat recovery boiler for copper smelter PASAR in Philippines
MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) has landed an order from the only copper smelter and refinery in the Philippines for the refurbishment of a waste heat recovery boiler as the Japanese company aims to capitalize on growing demand for equipment renewal and output expansion there.
